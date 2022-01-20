Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU, Vicky Kaushal’s morning jam

Nargis Fakhri, who had parted way with Justin Santos last year around October, is now said to be dating US based entrepreneur Tony Beig. “They met socially and instantly hit it off. They love spending time in each other’s company, and you will often find them going out together. Nargis wants to keep it very low-profile as it’s still very new. But there seems to be love blossoming,” a source was quoted saying to Hindustan Times.