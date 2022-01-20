Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU, Vicky Kaushal’s morning jam
Nargis Fakhri, who had parted way with Justin Santos last year around October, is now said to be dating US based entrepreneur Tony Beig. “They met socially and instantly hit it off. They love spending time in each other’s company, and you will often find them going out together. Nargis wants to keep it very low-profile as it’s still very new. But there seems to be love blossoming,” a source was quoted saying to Hindustan Times.
Hrithik Roshan has been a fitness inspiration for many. But today he was seen singing praises for his mother Pinkie Roshan’s fitness spirit as he shared videos of his mother’s workout session on social media. Hrithik wrote, “To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age.”
Alia Bhatt, who often treats fan with beautiful selfies, took the social media by a storm as she shared an adorable pic with sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the pic, the Bhatt sisters were seen holding on to each other and it spoke volumes about their unconditional love.
Evelyn Sharma, who had embraced motherhood for the first time in November last year, has shared a pic with her little princess as she talks about her breastfeeding experience. She captioned the image as, "When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!! #smileforthecamera #thingsnoonewarnsyouabout #mummylife".
Vicky Kaushal, who is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar's yet to be titled project with Sara Ali Khan in Indore, was stuck in a traffic jam this morning. He shared a video of the same and made the most of that time as he jammed to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's popular number Saanson Ki Mala Pe
Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID 19 early this month, continues to be in ICU. Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy hospital said, “Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery”.