Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Lata Mangeshkar's health update, Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai from Indore
In the video, Vicky Kaushal, dressed in normal attire, is sitting on his bike in the middle of the road as he is looking up towards a fan who is trying to talk to him. The fan can be heard asking Vicky to visit the temple as it is very famous.
Akshay and Twinkle are celebrating their 21st anniversary and wishes have been pouring on social media for them. The star wife took to her Instagram handle in the morning to wish her hubby with a special post and now Khiladi Kumar has taken to his Instagram handle to share a loved up pic of him with his wife to wish her on their special day.
Actress Anushka Sharma kicked off her Monday with a workout in South Africa. The gorgeous star shared a selfie after her workout session and left fans in awe of her glow.
On the 77th birthday of Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi took to social media to share a beautiful family photo and wish him with it. In the photo, we could see Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi and Honey Irani posing together.
Shaheen Bhatt today took to her Instagram stories and shared a sun-kissed picture. In the picture, she is seen with Alia Bhatt and both can be seen smiling wide as they enjoy the warm weather.
Legendary Kathak dancer Brijmohan Mishra widely known as Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away in the wee hours of Monday after suffering a heart attack. Tributes from Bollywood puoured in as Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Randeep Hooda among others remembered the Kathak maestro. Ishaan Khatter wrote, “A life that cannot be summed up in words. Pt. Birju Maharaj’s life was a gift to the world. The energy he created with his art will live on forever. He is the root of which countless branches were born. Taa thaee tat - Om tat sat. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”
Designer Manish Malhotra's photos with both the actors has surfaced on social media. The designer shared it on his Instagram Story while wishing Sidharth on his birthday. Looks like the rumoured lovebirds celebrated Sidharth's birthday together and the party was seemingly hosted by their close friend Manish Malhotra.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today and on the special day, Twinkle took to Instagram to wish her husband but did it in her own inimitable style. Sharing a photo of them sitting across each other on the table, Twinkle re-imagined what it would be like if they met at a party today. Would they still date? Check out Twinkle's fun anniversary post below for Akshay:
After a fun few days with husband Vicky Kaushal in Mumbai, Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai on Monday morning. While in Indore, the actress celebrated her first Lohri with her hubby and even delighted fans with a few selfies. Check out Kartrina's casual yet chic airport look:
On Sunday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope gave an update on the singer's health. Speaking to PTI, he said, "Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer’s condition as people are eager to know about her health."