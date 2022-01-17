Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Lata Mangeshkar's health update, Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai from Indore.

Legendary Kathak dancer Brijmohan Mishra widely known as Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away in the wee hours of Monday after suffering a heart attack. Tributes from Bollywood puoured in as Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Randeep Hooda among others remembered the Kathak maestro. Ishaan Khatter wrote, “A life that cannot be summed up in words. Pt. Birju Maharaj’s life was a gift to the world. The energy he created with his art will live on forever. He is the root of which countless branches were born. Taa thaee tat - Om tat sat. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”