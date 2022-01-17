Live

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Lata Mangeshkar's health update, Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai from Indore

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Jan 17, 2022 10:01 PM IST  |  196.9K
 
 
Highlights
January 17, 2022, 09:48 pm IST
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Boney Kapoor & others gather for Javed Akhtar's birthday
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Boney Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, and others share glimpses from Javed Akhtar's birthday celebrations in Khandala. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

January 17, 2022, 09:35 pm IST
Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU, will take time to recover: Doctor
Lata Mangeshkar's doctor Pratik Samdani, an associate professor at Breach Candy hospital has shared the singer's health update. She said, “Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward and we are monitoring her health. She will take time to recover due to her old age."
 
 
 
January 17, 2022, 08:04 pm IST
Vicky Kaushal interacts with people on Indore streets

In the video, Vicky Kaushal, dressed in normal attire, is sitting on his bike in the middle of the road as he is looking up towards a fan who is trying to talk to him. The fan can be heard asking Vicky to visit the temple as it is very famous.  

 

 

January 17, 2022, 07:54 pm IST
Akshay Kumar shares adorable PIC with Twinkle Khanna

Akshay and Twinkle are celebrating their 21st anniversary and wishes have been pouring on social media for them. The star wife took to her Instagram handle in the morning to wish her hubby with a special post and now Khiladi Kumar has taken to his Instagram handle to share a loved up pic of him with his wife to wish her on their special day.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

January 17, 2022, 05:53 pm IST
Anushka Sharma beats Monday blues with her 'sweaty selfie'

Actress Anushka Sharma kicked off her Monday with a workout in South Africa. The gorgeous star shared a selfie after her workout session and left fans in awe of her glow. 

Have a look:

January 17, 2022, 04:56 pm IST
Shabana Azmi wishes Javed Akhtar on birthday with family pic

On the 77th birthday of Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi took to social media to share a beautiful family photo and wish him with it. In the photo, we could see Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi and Honey Irani posing together. 

Have a look:

January 17, 2022, 03:53 pm IST
Katrina Kaif wishes 'best buddy' Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday
Katrina Kaif, who shares a great bond with Ali Abbas Zafar, went down memory lane and dropped the sweetest birthday wishes for her best friend. The actress shared a series of throwback photos and wrote, "Dear Buddy...it's your birthday. I do miss you...Sharing all my wisdom with u.......And how u always agree with me......Have a wonderous day."

January 17, 2022, 03:19 pm IST
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's sunkissed moment

Shaheen Bhatt today took to her Instagram stories and shared a sun-kissed picture. In the picture, she is seen with Alia Bhatt and both can be seen smiling wide as they enjoy the warm weather.

January 17, 2022, 02:41 pm IST
Tributes pour in for Pandit Birju Maharaj

Legendary Kathak dancer Brijmohan Mishra widely known as Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away in the wee hours of Monday after suffering a heart attack. Tributes from Bollywood puoured in as Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Randeep Hooda among others remembered the Kathak maestro. Ishaan Khatter wrote, “A life that cannot be summed up in words. Pt. Birju Maharaj’s life was a gift to the world. The energy he created with his art will live on forever. He is the root of which countless branches were born. Taa thaee tat - Om tat sat. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

January 17, 2022, 01:05 pm IST
Kiara and Sidharth celebrated actor's 37th birthday together?

Designer Manish Malhotra's photos with both the actors has surfaced on social media. The designer shared it on his Instagram Story while wishing Sidharth on his birthday. Looks like the rumoured lovebirds celebrated Sidharth's birthday together and the party was seemingly hosted by their close friend Manish Malhotra. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

January 17, 2022, 12:29 pm IST
Javed Akhtar turns 77
Veteran lyricist, poet and screen writer Javed Akhtar has completed another year round the sun! Turning 77 on Monday, he received some special wishes from his family. Son Farhan and daughter Zoya Akhtar took to social media to wish their father with a special message. Take a look: 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

 
January 17, 2022, 12:19 pm IST
Vicky Kaushal's Indore Diaries!
While his wifey Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai on Monday morning, Vicky Kaushal has continued to stay in Indore to complete the shoot of his next film with Sara Ali Khan. The actor dropped two new photos and delighted his fans as he flashed his super cute smile for the camera. Check it out: 
 
January 17, 2022, 12:10 pm IST
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's 21st wedding anniversary

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today and on the special day, Twinkle took to Instagram to wish her husband but did it in her own inimitable style. Sharing a photo of them sitting across each other on the table, Twinkle re-imagined what it would be like if they met at a party today. Would they still date? Check out Twinkle's fun anniversary post below for Akshay: 

 

 

January 17, 2022, 11:28 am IST
Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai

After a fun few days with husband Vicky Kaushal in Mumbai, Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai on Monday morning. While in Indore, the actress celebrated her first Lohri with her hubby and even delighted fans with a few selfies. Check out Kartrina's casual yet chic airport look: 

January 17, 2022, 11:11 am IST
Lata Mangeshkar health update!

On Sunday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope gave an update on the singer's health. Speaking to PTI, he said, "Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer’s condition as people are eager to know about her health." 

