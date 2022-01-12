Entertainment News Live Updates: Lata Mangeshkar's health update, Siddharth's apology to Saina Nehwal

The series featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, Amrita Puri is all set to release on Voot Select on January 13. Ahead of it, here's what our reviewer feels about this series.

"Irrespective of whether you are familiar with the lives of Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi or not, the 8-episodes-long series, Ranjish Hi Sahi will make you feel the throes of love and loneliness. Watch it for the earnest performances, and a decent retelling of a tragic real-life love story."