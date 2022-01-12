Entertainment News Live Updates: Lata Mangeshkar's health update, Siddharth's apology to Saina Nehwal
The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for COVID 19. Now, the doctor has shared a new update that she will be staying in hospital for 10-12 days. As per ANI, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia," says Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital."
Have a look:
— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022
On National Youth Day, Ajay Devgn took to social media to pen a heartfelt letter to his 20-year-old-self. In the letter, Ajay spoke about rejections, doubts, criticism and also shared words of advice for his younger self.
Have a look:
The series featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, Amrita Puri is all set to release on Voot Select on January 13. Ahead of it, here's what our reviewer feels about this series.
"Irrespective of whether you are familiar with the lives of Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi or not, the 8-episodes-long series, Ranjish Hi Sahi will make you feel the throes of love and loneliness. Watch it for the earnest performances, and a decent retelling of a tragic real-life love story."
The trailer for Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta is all set to be launched. The makers have devised a new and unique way for fans to pick the date on which they want to see the trailer out.
Have a look:
In a recent chat with Etimes, Lata Mangeshkar's sister Usha Mangeshkar revealed that the veteran singer may be kept in hospital for a day or two. She also revealed that the family isn't allowed to see her yet as it's a COVID 19 case.
Over the past few days, South star Siddharth had been in the headlines due to his sexist remark against Saina Nehwal. Now, the actor has issued a public apology after facing flak on social media.
Have a look:
Dear @NSaina pic.twitter.com/plkqxVKVxY
— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 11, 2022