Entertainment News Highlights Jan 13: Lohri wishes from B-town, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to share screen
On Thursday, January 13, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s interior designer took to social media to give a quick glimpse of the celebrity couple’s new abode. While sharing a short clip, the designer captioned the video as ‘chasing shadows and targets’.
As per reports, the viral video showcasing Virat was captured during the first session of the third day of the test series between India versus South Africa. Virat was reportedly walking towards the dressing room to have lunch when he spotted Vamika in the stands. On seeing his daughter, Virat adorably waved a ‘Hi’ at her.
To wish Yami Gautam on her first Lohri post-marriage, actress’ sister Surilie shared a special picture that featured Yami Gautam as a new bride, beautifully dressed in a traditional red sari with stunning gold jewellery.
Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Neha Dhupia and film producer Ekta Kapor shared the sneak peek of their Lohri celebrations with their fans and also extended their wishes.
On January 13, actor Tiger Shroff caught the attention of paps in the upscale locality of Bandra. The Ganapath star appeared to be busy as he was spotted conversing with someone on his mobile device. However, he did not fail to wave and give a thumbs up to the paparazzi members.
Dia Mirza shares a throwback picture from 2000 with Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta.
A throwback that just made us super nostalgic
Arslan was quizzed about his and Sussanne's rumoured relationship. Defining it, he said that they are just two happy people. "I normally don’t like to talk about it. There is this thing that I keep hearing and friends keep forwarding to me. Two people living a good happy life and that’s it." Read full article to know what else did Arslan had to say!
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi which opened theatrical doors after months of lockdown is once more set to take theatres by storm. The Rohit Shetty directorial is set to re-release on 14 January theatrically in Gujarat on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. On the auspicious occasion, Sooryavanshi will re-release across 30 non-national multiplex screens.
Naga Chaitanya is all gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with the Aamir Khan fronted Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is extremely excited to tap the Hindi market with this Aamir Khan film. “I am very excited and can’t wait for everyone to watch it in the cinema halls. The role has come out so well, and even the team is excited," Naga said. Read full article to watch Naga Chaitanya's exclusive interview.
On Thursday, veteran singer Asha Bhosle shared on update on Lata Mangeshkar's health. Speaking to ETimes, the singer revealed that she went to meet Lata Mangeshkar at the hospital but she was not allowed as it is a Covid-19 case. Sharing an update, Asha Bhosle said that she is getting better. "Didi is improving; she is better than before," Asha Bhosle said.
Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently embroiled in a money laundering controversy, has stepped out of Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming movie The Ghost due to unknown reasons. A few months ago, Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the project as she is expecting her first baby. Read full article for all details.
Looks like Aamir Khan's upcoming film's post production work is in full swing as the actor was spotted after a dubbing session today. On Thursday, Aamir Khan was spotted in the city's suburbs and obliged the paparazzi with some photos. Read full article to see Aamir Khan's photos.
#JanhviKapoor papped for the first time after testing NEGATIVE for COVID-19.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been spending time at home amid the COVID 19 spike, has shared a photo of herself returning to her yoga classes at home. Kareena battled COVID 19 last month and now, is back to her workout sessions from home. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Back at my most favourite spot…My yoga Mat with my favourite girl…long road ahead but we can do this oh!is that my car at the back? @anshukayoga."
As per a report of Etimes, Ajay Devgn, who recently paid his respects at Sabarimala Temple, observed strict rituals for almost a month before his trip. From walking barefoot to no alcohol, the Maidaan actor went all out before visiting the temple.
On Imran Khan's birthday, Juhi Chawla sent out a lovely wish to him but with a cute anecdote related to the actor. She shared that when Imran was six years old, he had proposed to her.
Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old ..!!!!…. heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein ..!!!! Happy Happy Birthday to my youngest suitor ever ..!!!! A 100 trees for you Imran … #ImranKhan
Recently, actor Dileep hit the headlines owing to the assault case in 2017. Now, amid this, reports have surfaced that a raid is being conducted by police at his house and the office of the actor's production company. Reportedly, a raid is also in progress at his brother's house.
Recently, a report went viral about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora breaking up. To clear the air, on Wednesday, Arjun shared a photo with his ladylove and shut the rumours down. Malaika also has reacted to Arjun's recent post and expressed her love for him with a sweet comment.
Love is in the air for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as they both are officially engaged. In a romantic proposal to Megan, Kelly went down on his knees and expressed his feelings to the actress.