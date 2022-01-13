Entertainment News Highlights Jan 13: Lohri wishes from B-town, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to share screen

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Jan 14, 2022 12:04 AM IST  |  246.6K
 
 
Entertainment News Live Updates: Lohri wishes from Btown, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to team up on screen
Entertainment News Highlights Jan 13: Lohri wishes from B-town, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to share screen
Highlights
January 13, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s interior designer gives a sneak peek of their NEW home; WATCH

On Thursday, January 13, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s interior designer took to social media to give a quick glimpse of the celebrity couple’s new abode. While sharing a short clip, the designer captioned the video as ‘chasing shadows and targets’.

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 10:41 pm IST
Virat Kohli adorably waves & coyly smiles at daughter Vamika from the stands; VIRAL video

As per reports, the viral video showcasing Virat was captured during the first session of the third day of the test series between India versus South Africa. Virat was reportedly walking towards the dressing room to have lunch when he spotted Vamika in the stands. On seeing his daughter, Virat adorably waved a ‘Hi’ at her.

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 10:38 pm IST
On Yami Gautam’s 1st Lohri with Aditya Dhar post marriage, sister Surilie shares a special post

To wish Yami Gautam on her first Lohri post-marriage, actress’ sister Surilie shared a special picture that featured Yami Gautam as a new bride, beautifully dressed in a traditional red sari with stunning gold jewellery. 

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 10:01 pm IST
Lohri 2022: Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Neha Dhupia & others celebrate festival with popcorn, pets and wine

Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Neha Dhupia and film producer Ekta Kapor shared the sneak peek of their Lohri celebrations with their fans and also extended their wishes. ​

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 09:59 pm IST
SPOTTED: Tiger Shroff keeps it casual in black as he gives a thumbs up to paps; PICS

On January 13, actor Tiger Shroff caught the attention of paps in the upscale locality of Bandra. The Ganapath star appeared to be busy as he was spotted conversing with someone on his mobile device. However, he did not fail to wave and give a thumbs up to the paparazzi members. 

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 09:54 pm IST
Dia Mirza takes a walk down memory lane with THIS throwback picture

Dia Mirza shares a throwback picture from 2000 with Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta.

January 13, 2022, 08:56 pm IST
Arslan Goni defines rumoured relationship with Sussanne Khan

Arslan was quizzed about his and Sussanne's rumoured relationship. Defining it, he said that they are just two happy people. "I normally don’t like to talk about it. There is this thing that I keep hearing and friends keep forwarding to me. Two people living a good happy life and that’s it." Read full article to know what else did Arslan had to say! 

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 08:27 pm IST
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi set to re-release tomorrow in Gujarat

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi which opened theatrical doors after months of lockdown is once more set to take theatres by storm. The Rohit Shetty directorial is set to re-release on 14 January theatrically in Gujarat on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. On the auspicious occasion, Sooryavanshi will re-release across 30 non-national multiplex screens. 

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 07:46 pm IST
Exclusive Interview: Naga Chaitanya opens up Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Naga Chaitanya is all gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with the Aamir Khan fronted Laal Singh Chaddha.  The actor is extremely excited to tap the Hindi market with this Aamir Khan film. “I am very excited and can’t wait for everyone to watch it in the cinema halls. The role has come out so well, and even the team is excited," Naga said. Read full article to watch Naga Chaitanya's  exclusive interview. 

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 06:48 pm IST
Asha Bhosle shares update on Lata Mangeshkar's health

On Thursday, veteran singer Asha Bhosle shared on update on Lata Mangeshkar's health. Speaking to ETimes, the singer revealed that she went to meet Lata Mangeshkar at the hospital but she was not allowed as it is a Covid-19 case. Sharing an update,  Asha Bhosle said that she is getting better. "Didi is improving; she is better than before," Asha Bhosle said. 

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 06:18 pm IST
EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez out of Nagarjuna Akkineni's The Ghost

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently embroiled in a money laundering controversy, has stepped out of Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming movie The Ghost due to unknown reasons.  A few months ago, Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the project as she is expecting her first baby. Read full article for all details. 

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 05:24 pm IST
Aamir Khan obliges the paparazzi with pictures

Looks like Aamir Khan's upcoming film's post production work is in full swing as the actor was spotted after a dubbing session today. On Thursday, Aamir Khan was spotted in the city's suburbs and obliged the paparazzi with some photos. Read full article to see Aamir Khan's photos. 

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 05:02 pm IST
Janhvi Kapoor spotted FIRST time since recovering from Covid-19
Janhvi Kapoor was snapped out and about in the city for the first time since she recovered from Covid-19. Both Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive earlier this month. 

 

 

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 04:45 pm IST
AbRam, Roohi and Yash's UNSEEN photo
We chanced upon a special photo shared on social media by Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. The picture featured SRK's son AbRam as well as Karan Johar's kids Roohi and Yash. The unseen photo shows the kids obediently smiling for the camera. Check it out: 
 
Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 03:01 pm IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to her favourite yoga spot, post COVID recovery

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been spending time at home amid the COVID 19 spike, has shared a photo of herself returning to her yoga classes at home. Kareena battled COVID 19 last month and now, is back to her workout sessions from home. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Back at my most favourite spot…My yoga Mat with my favourite girl…long road ahead but we can do this oh!is that my car at the back? @anshukayoga." 

Have a look:

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 02:36 pm IST
Ajay Devgn followed THESE rituals before his visit to Sabarimala Temple

As per a report of Etimes, Ajay Devgn, who recently paid his respects at Sabarimala Temple, observed strict rituals for almost a month before his trip. From walking barefoot to no alcohol, the Maidaan actor went all out before visiting the temple. 

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 02:28 pm IST
Juhi Chawla reveals birthday boy Imran Khan proposed to her when he was 6

On Imran Khan's birthday, Juhi Chawla sent out a lovely wish to him but with a cute anecdote related to the actor. She shared that when Imran was six years old, he had proposed to her. 

Have a look:

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 02:15 pm IST
Actor Dileep's house raided by Kerala cops

Recently, actor Dileep hit the headlines owing to the assault case in 2017. Now, amid this, reports have surfaced that a raid is being conducted by police at his house and the office of the actor's production company. Reportedly, a raid is also in progress at his brother's house.  

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 01:00 pm IST
Malaika Arora showers love on Arjun amid break rumours

Recently, a report went viral about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora breaking up. To clear the air, on Wednesday, Arjun shared a photo with his ladylove and shut the rumours down. Malaika also has reacted to Arjun's recent post and expressed her love for him with a sweet comment. 

Read Full Article
January 13, 2022, 12:21 pm IST
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get ENGAGED

Love is in the air for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as they both are officially engaged. In a romantic proposal to Megan, Kelly went down on his knees and expressed his feelings to the actress. 

 

Read Full Article
See More Updates