Entertainment news LIVE UPDATES: Pathaan trailer launch, Sidharth-Kiara Advani wedding guest list and more
Jan 04, 2023 IST
Pathaan trailer launch date
According to the news revealed by a trade source, the trailer of one of the much-awaited films of 2023, Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham will be launched on January 10, 2023. The trade source further revealed that it would be a 2 minute 37 second trailer packed with action sequences, scale, music, and heroism.
