Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas welcome a baby; Celebs send love to new parents
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have recently announced the arrival of their first child via surrogacy. And now, as per US Weekly, it is reported that the power couple has welcomed a baby girl. The media reports also suggested that the power couple wants to have "at least two children" someday.
As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their baby via surrogacy, they have been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends alike. Celebs like Athiya Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, and many others had sent love to the new parents. Pooja Hegde commented, "Congratulations. Sending you all loads of love and light!" while Athiya Shetty dropped a heart for Priyanka and Nick in the comment section
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have been married for over three years, took the social media by a storm as they announced their first child via surrogacy. Making the big announcement, Priyanka wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)".