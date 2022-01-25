Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka & Nick's 'family friendly' home, Badhaai Do trailer out today.

Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao, Badhaai Do trailer dropped today. Taking a leaf from the original, Badhaai Do is also a social comedy and family drama. In the film, we will see Rajkummar in the role of a cop. Whereas, Bhumi will be taking on the role of a PT teacher. Badhaai Do trailer revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to know that there are a lot of secrets between these two to unfold. Click link below to check out the trailer.