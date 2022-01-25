Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka & Nick's 'family friendly' home, Badhaai Do trailer out today.

Live

January 25, 2022, 11:24 am IST
Badhaai Do Trailer: Social comedy challenges societal norms with a dose of laughter

Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao, Badhaai Do trailer dropped today. Taking a leaf from the original,  Badhaai Do is also a social comedy and family drama. In the film, we will see Rajkummar in the role of a cop. Whereas, Bhumi will be taking on the role of a PT teacher. Badhaai Do trailer revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to know that there are a lot of secrets between these two to unfold. Click link below to check out the trailer. 

January 25, 2022, 10:23 am IST
Badhaai Do Trailer out today

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do trailer will be releasing today. The film which is a part of the Badhaai Ho franchise, will be releasing in theatres. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed on Monday that Badhaai Do will be skipping the OTT route and heading for a theatrical release. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do will be hitting theatres on 11 February.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

