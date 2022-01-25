Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka & Nick's 'family friendly' home, Badhaai Do trailer out today
Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao, Badhaai Do trailer dropped today. Taking a leaf from the original, Badhaai Do is also a social comedy and family drama. In the film, we will see Rajkummar in the role of a cop. Whereas, Bhumi will be taking on the role of a PT teacher. Badhaai Do trailer revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to know that there are a lot of secrets between these two to unfold. Click link below to check out the trailer.
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do trailer will be releasing today. The film which is a part of the Badhaai Ho franchise, will be releasing in theatres. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed on Monday that Badhaai Do will be skipping the OTT route and heading for a theatrical release. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do will be hitting theatres on 11 February.