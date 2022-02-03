Live
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka signs her next Hollywood film; SRK to resume Atlee’s film in Feb?
Highlights
February 3, 2022, 10:40 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan to resume with Atlee’s film in February?
Pinkvilla exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Shah Rukh Khan will begin filming for Rajkumar Hirani’s film in March 2022. And now a latest report reveals that before he begins work on Hirani’s film, SRK will be resuming filming for Atlee’s film. As per the report, SRK and Atlee will shoot in February. Click link below to read all details.