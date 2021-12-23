Live

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to likely wed in March; Deepika Padukone aces 2 looks

Highlights
December 23, 2021, 01:01 pm IST
Alia Bhatt's unseen adorable photo
From her friend's bachelorette to performing at their Sangeet, Alia Bhatt's photos and videos from wedding functions have sent her fans into a frenzy. We stumbled upon an unseen photo of Alia from her friend's Haldi function in which she can be seen dressed in yellow and all smiles as she applied Haldi to her friend and bride Meghana Goyal. Click link to see all photos! 
 
December 23, 2021, 12:32 pm IST
Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai Police

Kangana Ranaut appeared before the Mumbai Police on Thursday. The actress was seen arriving at the Khar police station to record her statement in connection with an FIR registered against her for a social media post on farmers' protests. Click link to read all details! 

December 23, 2021, 12:19 pm IST
Aryan Khan Case: Extortion probe likely to be closed as SRK's manager fails to appear

According to a latest report, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was probing the extortion angle in Aryan Khan's case, will most likely be calling it off. As per the report, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, who would be the main complainant, has not yet appeared to file a complaint or record her statement. Click link below to read all details!  

December 23, 2021, 11:31 am IST
VIDEO: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone party hard!

Looks like the 83 premiere after party was a lit one as several videos have surfaced. In one video, we can see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jamming to Diljit Dosanjh's hit song Lover along with the rest of the cast. The premiere was held on Wednesday night in Mumbai's suburbs and also saw the couple's families in attendance.  

 

 

December 23, 2021, 11:03 am IST
Richa and Ali's wedding on the cards?
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding is likely to take place in March 2022. According to a latest report, the couple have been looking forward to tie the knot and kept getting delayed due to the pandemic. According to a report published in Mid Day, the Fukrey stars will be having an intimate wedding and are currently on a hunt for a wedding location. Click link below to read all details!
December 23, 2021, 10:47 am IST
Deepika Padukone aces two looks
Deepika Padukone arrived for the premiere of 83 and looked drop dead gorgeous. The actress stunned in strapless blue gown and a diamond neckpiece. While she slayed the red carpet, the actress slipped into something more comfortable later. Check out Deepika Padukone's two looks: 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

