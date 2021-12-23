Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to likely wed in March; Deepika Padukone aces 2 looks
Kangana Ranaut appeared before the Mumbai Police on Thursday. The actress was seen arriving at the Khar police station to record her statement in connection with an FIR registered against her for a social media post on farmers' protests. Click link to read all details!
According to a latest report, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was probing the extortion angle in Aryan Khan's case, will most likely be calling it off. As per the report, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, who would be the main complainant, has not yet appeared to file a complaint or record her statement. Click link below to read all details!
Looks like the 83 premiere after party was a lit one as several videos have surfaced. In one video, we can see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jamming to Diljit Dosanjh's hit song Lover along with the rest of the cast. The premiere was held on Wednesday night in Mumbai's suburbs and also saw the couple's families in attendance.
#Deepveer and the gang of 83 partied hard last night #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #ThisIs83 @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/hfByzkmB5M
