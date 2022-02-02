Live
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Salman & Katrina's Tiger 3 to head to Delhi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 pushed to May
Highlights
February 2, 2022, 11:29 am IST
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 POSTPONED
On Wednesday, the makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 announced the new release date for their film. Now, the film will hit the screens on May 20, 2022. With this, it will avert a clash with SS Rajamouli's RRR that is scheduled to release on March 25. Click link below for all details!