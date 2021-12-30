Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's new birthday pics surface, Sushmita Sen talks about closure

Sushmita Sen, who recently confirmed that she had broken up with long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl, spoke about closure. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actress said, "For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship." Click the link below to read what more she had to say about her relationship!