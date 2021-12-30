Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's new birthday pics surface, Sushmita Sen talks about closure
SS Rajamouli's next magnum opus RRR is just a week away from release. In a recent chat with Indian Express, the filmmaker opened up about Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's cameo roles in the film and said how they greatly impact RRR as a whole. He said, "They are playing cameos in the film, I am not going to cheat the audience about it. In terms of importance, they are equally and sometimes they are more important than the heroes themselves." Click to read SS Rajamouli's full quote.
Social media bee Anushka Sharma is currently in South Africa and the actress has been dropping glimpses. A day before new year, Anushka possibly shared her last selfie of 2021 and flaunted her good hair day. Sharing two pictures, the actress wrote, "Hair- there- everywhere." Check it out:
Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday with close friends and family. Actress Bina Kak, who is extremely close to the actor's family, was seen twinning with Salman Khan at his birthday party. Taking to Instagram, Bina Kak shared several photos that also included other members of the Khan family such as Sohail Khan and his son Nirvan Khan. Take a look at Salman Khan's photo below:
Sushmita Sen, who recently confirmed that she had broken up with long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl, spoke about closure. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actress said, "For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship." Click the link below to read what more she had to say about her relationship!