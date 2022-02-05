Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Siddhant talks about romancing Deepika; Abhishek Bachchan announces Ghoomer

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has been making headlines for his intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan, has opened up on his parents' reaction to the film. Talking to ETimes, the actor said, "I didn’t sit with them. I was sitting in one corner and they were in the other. After watching the film, I returned home in my car. I didn’t even travel back with them. I rushed to my room and went to bed. Dad knocked and came in. He wanted to talk about the film because he loved it, but I just wanted this day to pass (laughs!), so we did speak about it later on the phone. That’s when he said, ‘ Yeh film samaaj ka darpan hai. Ismay kuch sahi galat nahi hai.’ (It holds a mirror to the society). Koi message nahi de rahe hai hum. The world has changed and these kinds of stories exist. We are not promising you a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".