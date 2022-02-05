Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Siddhant talks about romancing Deepika; Abhishek Bachchan announces Ghoomer
As Abhishek Bachchan turns a year older today, his niece Navya Naveli Nanda sent birthday love to the actor. Taking to her Instagram story, Navya shared a throwback pic with Abhishek Bachchan and wrote, "Happy birthday. Here's to being your date forever!" along with a heart emoticon.
On his birthday, Abhishek Bachchan has treated his fans with a big announcement as he announced his collaboration with R Balki for Ghoomar. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a pic from the sets as he revealed that he had begun shooting for the movie today. He wrote, "Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!"
Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has been making headlines for his intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan, has opened up on his parents' reaction to the film. Talking to ETimes, the actor said, "I didn’t sit with them. I was sitting in one corner and they were in the other. After watching the film, I returned home in my car. I didn’t even travel back with them. I rushed to my room and went to bed. Dad knocked and came in. He wanted to talk about the film because he loved it, but I just wanted this day to pass (laughs!), so we did speak about it later on the phone. That’s when he said, ‘ Yeh film samaaj ka darpan hai. Ismay kuch sahi galat nahi hai.’ (It holds a mirror to the society). Koi message nahi de rahe hai hum. The world has changed and these kinds of stories exist. We are not promising you a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".
Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Gehraiyaan, has been making the headlines for his sizzling chemistry with the actress in the trailer. Recently, during his conversation with ETimes, Siddhant opened uon being intimate with Deepika and said, "In my head, I was like, ‘Wow’ she’s Deepika! How am I going to romance her! She has worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor. Look at my competition.’ It is a romantic film and I didn’t want people to say, ‘Nahi kar paya’".