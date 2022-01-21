Live

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar in continues to be

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Jan 21, 2022 12:59 PM IST  |  26K
 
 
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar in continues to be
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar in continues to be
Highlights
January 21, 2022, 12:58 pm IST
Unpaused Naya Safar Review

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video returned with a sequel to its 2020 anthology Unpaused. This time titled, Unpaused Naya Safar, the anthology follows the same route - 5 filmmakers, 5 riveting short stories and set during the Covid-19 pandemic. The new series is a decent mix of light-hearted and intense stories, but Nagraj Manjule's Vaikunth is a class apart. Read the full review by clicking on the link below. 

Read Full Article
January 21, 2022, 12:47 pm IST
Ajay Devgn's packed 2022

February onwards, it’s going to be Ajay Devgn fever all across, as the actor literally has one release every 40 days. He starts his year with the release of his production, The Great Indian Murder on Hotstar on February 4, followed by his digital debut, Rudra in March on the same platform. In April, Ajay arrives with his directorial, Runway 34, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani, with the Amit Sharma directed Maidaan in June and finally, Thank God in July. Click link below to read what the actor has to say about his packed schedule. 

Read Full Article
January 21, 2022, 12:12 pm IST
Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma remember Sushant
The late actor, who passed away in June 2020, would have turned 36 today. While fans and followers are remembering him, celebs also took to social media to mark Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary. Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana called the Detective Byomkesh Bakshi actor a star. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the star in the sky."
 
Meanwhile, Anushka shared a happy photo of the late actor and wrote, "In remembrance." Click on read full article to see their posts. 
Read Full Article
January 21, 2022, 11:56 am IST
In remembrance: Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary is being marked across social media today as fans have been sharing some heartflelt posts. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to social media to share a heartwarming video and thanked fans for showering all the love. "My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on,: Shweta wrote.   

Read Full Article
January 21, 2022, 11:39 am IST
Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU

While fans have been praying for her recovery, Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson shared an update about the legendary singer’s health and said that she is still under observation in ICU. In a statement, Lata’s spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said that the 92-year-old singer continues to be treated and is still in the ICU. 

Read Full Article