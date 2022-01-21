Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar in continues to be
Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video returned with a sequel to its 2020 anthology Unpaused. This time titled, Unpaused Naya Safar, the anthology follows the same route - 5 filmmakers, 5 riveting short stories and set during the Covid-19 pandemic. The new series is a decent mix of light-hearted and intense stories, but Nagraj Manjule's Vaikunth is a class apart. Read the full review by clicking on the link below.
February onwards, it’s going to be Ajay Devgn fever all across, as the actor literally has one release every 40 days. He starts his year with the release of his production, The Great Indian Murder on Hotstar on February 4, followed by his digital debut, Rudra in March on the same platform. In April, Ajay arrives with his directorial, Runway 34, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani, with the Amit Sharma directed Maidaan in June and finally, Thank God in July. Click link below to read what the actor has to say about his packed schedule.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary is being marked across social media today as fans have been sharing some heartflelt posts. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to social media to share a heartwarming video and thanked fans for showering all the love. "My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on,: Shweta wrote.
While fans have been praying for her recovery, Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson shared an update about the legendary singer’s health and said that she is still under observation in ICU. In a statement, Lata’s spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said that the 92-year-old singer continues to be treated and is still in the ICU.