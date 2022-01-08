Live

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Taapsee’s Looop Lapeta gets a release date, Neha Dhupia's son’s name revealed

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Jan 08, 2022 01:12 PM IST
 
 
January 8, 2022, 01:04 pm IST
Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta gets a release date

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta, which took the digital route for release, has finally got a release date. Sharing the poster on social media, Taapsee revealed that her movie will be releasing on February 4, 2022. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

January 8, 2022, 12:55 pm IST
Neha Dhupia announces her son's name

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia shared a beautiful glimpse of her pool day with her husband Angad Bedi and kids. While the happy moments left the fans in awe, Neha made the headlines as she unveiled her son's name in the caption as Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

