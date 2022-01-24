Live
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Varun & Natasha's 1st wedding anniversary; Lata Mangeshkar's health improving
January 24, 2022, 10:47 am IST
Varun and Natasha's 10 precious PHOTOS
Last year, childhood friends Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal embarked upon a new chapter of their lives as they got married. Today, they're celebrating their first wedding anniversary and we've collated some precious photos of the couple which surfaced on social media in this last one year. Click on read full article to check out all the special photos.
January 24, 2022, 10:42 am IST
Varun Dhawan marks one year of marital bless
Varun Dhawan celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wifey Natasha Dalal. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of unseen wedding photos with the caption 1 and a heart emoji. Fans were quick to flood in with the comments as they wished the couple on their special day.
January 24, 2022, 10:26 am IST
Lata Mangeshkar's health improving
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after testing positive for COVID 19, is slowly improving. One of her close family friends said, "Lata Didi is showing continued signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and coming back home."