Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal's Indore diaries, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera headed to OTT?

Among Ranbir'S upcoming movies, Shamshera has been one of the most anticipated. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the movie is slated to release on March 18 this year. However, given the rise in COVID 19 cases, there have been speculations that Shamshera might take the digital route for release. However, director Karan revealed that it is a producer's call. Click on read full article to know what he had to say!