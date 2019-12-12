Entertainment News Today, Dec 12: Dabangg 4 confirmed, Rajinikanth’s birthday, Shakuntala Devi release date

Latest Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan has confirmed the fourth installment of the Dabangg franchise, superstar Rajinikanth turns a year older, Vidya Balan announced the release date of her movie Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer and much more. Here’s are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

This day came with some big announcements from the showbiz world and it has got the cine buffs excited. To begin with, , who is gearing up for Dabangg 3, has announced the fourth installment of the franchise. Vidya Balan has announced the release date of her upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer. On the other hand, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana, who recently got eliminated from the popular reality show, has cleared the air about her wedding.

Talking about the telly world, Krystle D’Souza is set to step into Bollywood with Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre and called it her dream debut. Meanwhile, South superstar Rajinikanth turned a year older today and received a special wish from Kamal Haasan. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan talks about the fourth installment of the franchise

As Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much talked about movie Dabangg 3, he has come with another surprise for his fans. Ahead of Dabangg 3 release, the superstar has confirmed that they are coming with the fourth installment of the franchise. Salman stated that he has written the script of the fourth part.

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to release in May 2020

Vidya Balan has been created a lot off buzz ever since she has been roped in for the biopic of legendary mathematician Shakuntala Devi. Titled as Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer, the movie will feature Vidya in the titular role. And while the audience is eagerly waiting to watch Vidya as Shakuntala Devi, the actress has revealed that the movie will be hitting the screens on May 8 next year.

Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana rubbishes reports of her wedding

Ever since Himanshi Khurana got eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 during the weekend, there have been reports that the lady will soon be tying the knot with her man. However, contrary to reports, the model turned actress has rubbished the reports and revealed that she isn’t walking down the aisle as of now. Himanshi shared an Instagram story and wrote, “I am not getting married.”

Krystle D’Souza makes her big Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre

Krystle D’Souza, who has won hearts with her performances on the small screen, is now inching towards the 70MM screen. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. Talking about the big project, Krystle stated that it is a dream debut and she is playing a significant role in the movie.

Kamal Haasan pens a heartwarming note for Rajinikanth; Wishes him health and success

South superstar Rajinikanth turned a year older today and he was inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world. Amid these, Kamal Haasan also penned a heart-touching wish for his Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu co-star. The veteran actor wrote, “Dear friend Mr. @rajinikanth – I wish you all the best of health and success today.”

