Entertainment News Today, Dec 13: AbRam's viral car video, Shraddha's new look out & Hina Khan on Bigg Boss

Latest Entertainment News Today: From AbRam Khan to Hina Khan, check out who were the top five newsmakers today.

From film announcements to new looks, the world of Bollywood saw some exciting things being unveiled today. To begin with, one of the cutest kids of Bollywood created a stir on the Internet. 's son, , sent the paparazzi into a tizzy when he instructed the photographer to move out of the way while he sat in his car. The epic video was loved by many as the young gun sat in the backseat of the car and imitated the security person sitting in the passenger seat.

Another big news was announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Abhishek Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The trio revealed that they will be making a film on the 2019 Balakot Airstrike. We wonder who will play the lead. In other big news, 's Street Dancer poster was revealed and the actress packed a punch. When it comes to the world of television, and Priyank Sharma had huge news for Bigg Boss fans as they are all set to enter the house on the weekend.

Let's take a look at the top 5 newsmakers today:

's viral car video wins hearts

Curated by fan clubs, a video went viral on social media today which shows Shah Rukh Khan's son, AbRam Khan, gesturing to the paparazzi gathered around his car to move out of the way. As expected, the moment paparazzi spotted SRK’s car, they rushed to click photos and on seeing this, 6-year-old AbRam asked the paparazzi to make way for his car. In the video, we can hear the paps saying that bachcha samajdaar hai.

Shraddha Kapoor makes heads turn

After releasing ’s first look from Street Dancer, Shraddha Kapoor’s look from the film was released today and in the poster, the actress nailed her uber chic look as she sported kohl eyes and poker straight hair. In the poster, Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing black shorts and neon green bralette paired with fishnet leggings and boots. Check it out below:

Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar & Kiara Advani starrer gets a title

Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan's next will see Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani come together. The talented trio's film title was revealed today. As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, the film's title is Mr. Lele and is believed to be a commercial entertainer with a comic script and humorous plot. Sources reveal that the project is going to be very different from what the three actors have attempted before.

Balakot Airstrike on the big screen

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor announced that they will soon be making a film on the Balakot air strike conducted by the Indian Air Force in February this year. Bhushan Kumar's T-Series announced this news on their social media accounts. Sharing a picture they wrote, "A story of grit, determination, and valour, #2019BalakotAirstrike is a tribute to the sons of India! Written & directed by Abhishek Kapoor."

Hina Khan on Bigg Boss

As per a Bigg Boss Khabri, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma are all set to enter the Bigg Boss house on this weekend ka vaar. They are coming to promote their new music video Raanjhana. Priyank and Hina both were a contestant on Bigg Boss season 11 and their friendship inside the house was much talked about. Die-hard fans of the show are definitely looking forward to see the ex-contestants on the same stage again

Credits :Pinkvilla

