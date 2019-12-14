Entertainment News Today, Dec 14: Shahid Kapoor starts Jersey, Karan Patel welcomes daughter & Naagin 4 begins

Latest Entertainment News Today: From Shahid Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, check out who were the top five newsmakers today.

The world of Bollywood and television was abuzz with many celebrity sightings. Considering it's the weekend, there weren't any major announcements. However, it turned out to be a huge day for televison star who welcomed a baby girl with wife Ankita Bhargava. Talking of new beginnings, also commenced on a new journey as he began the shoot of Jersey today. Young stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday also engaged in some banter on the gram, whereas shared some behind the scenes fun from a recent shoot.

Check out the top newsmakers of the day:

Shahid Kapoor begins Jersey

After much delay, Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey has finally hit the floors and the actor took to social media to share a picture from the film's set and wrote, “It’s never too late to chase your dream #Jersey...the journey begins...” Jersey is the remake of a Telugu film of the same name. It will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri who also wrote and directed the original. Pankaj Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will star alongside Shahid and the film is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Read More: Jersey: Shahid Kapoor shares film's clapboard as he begins shooting; Writes, ‘Never late to chase ur dream’

Karan Patel welcomes baby girl

Actor Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava welcomed their bundle of joy today i.e. December 14. One of television's most popular couples were blessed with a baby girl and an elated Karan was left rather 'numb' with the news. In a statement, Karan said, "Am numb, overjoyed and a little intimidated by the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us."

Read More: Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava blessed with a baby girl

Naagin 4 goes on air

The extremely popular Naagin franchise launched its fourth season today. The Ekta Kapoor production is all set to take back the audiences to the fantasy world which has seen actors like , Surbhi Jyoti, , and Karishma Tanna over the last seasons. The fourth season, however, shows Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin stepping into the supernatural universe as the two new Naagins on the show. The drama will begin airing this week and fans are quite excited for the same.

Read More: EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin REVEAL if they rejected the supernatural show before

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Instagram banter

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared an adorable video from Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions in which he can be seen dancing with Ananya on a romantic number from the film. He wrote, "Ik tu hi yaar mera Mujhko kya duniya se lena @ananyapanday#PatiPatniAurWoh in theatres #TuHiYaarMera.” Ananya replied to Kartik and wrote, “Missing me in Pune?” Well, their cute banter was a treat for fans.

Read More: Kartik Aaryan shares dance clip with Ananya Panday from their film’s promotion; Latter asks ‘Missing me?’

Anushka Sharma's 'chill' job

Even though she may be away from films, Anushka Sharma has her fans hooked to the gram. Today, the actress shared a BTS video from one of her photoshoots in which she can casually be seen chilling and smiling. The actress wrote, “Laughing on the job and chilling casually on a sofa is a strong job requirement."

Read More: WATCH: Anushka Sharma is beaming with joy as she chills in a BTS video and we can’t stop staring

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More