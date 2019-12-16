Entertainment News Today, Dec 16: Akshay Kumar trolled, Mardaani 2 BO collection, Rajinikanth’s Darbar trailer

Latest Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar trolled for mistakenly liking a Jamia attack video, Mardaani 2 continues to go strong at the box office, Rajinikanth’s Darbar trailer has been released and much more. Here are the big newsmakers of the day.

The world of showbiz has been abuzz with several big news. Considering it was the beginning of a new week, it was a busy day in the industry. To begin with, got brutally trolled on social media after he mistakenly like a video mocking the attack on Jamia students on Twitter. Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, which was released on December 13, witnessed a good start in its opening weekend. Furthermore, ’s upcoming movie Thappad release has been preponed by a week. The movie will be hitting the screens in February.

Talking about the telly word, television couple and Ankita Bhargava have given a special name to their little princess. In the South Indian industry, the trailer of Rajinikanth’s much talked about Darbar has been released and it is breaking the internet. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

trolled for mistakenly liking Jamia attack video

Akshay Kumar, who is often in the news for his Canadian citizenship, grabbed the headlines after he mistakenly liked a video mocking the attack on Jamia students. Soon, he was on the radar of the Twitteratis and was trolled mercilessly on the micro-blogging site. However, Akshay later clarified saying that he doesn’t support such acts.

Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2019

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 maintains stronghold at box office

Rani Mukerji’s recent release Mardaani 2, which was released on December 13 this year, has witnessed a great start at the box office. And continuing the winning momentum, the movie is maintaining a stronghold at the box office and raked in a total of Rs. 18 crore net so far.

Taapsee Pannu announces new release date for Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad

Ever since Taapsee Pannu has collaborated with Anubhav Sinha for Thappad, the lady has been all praises for the movie. And while the audience is looking forward to this much talked about movie, the diva has revealed that Thappad release has been preponed by a week. The movie which was due to release on Women’s Day next year will now hit the silver screen on February 28, 2020.

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava finalized a special name for their new born

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava got the biggest gift of their lives as they recently welcomed their first child. Ankita recently gave birth to baby girl and the couple is on cloud nine ever since. While the new parents are enjoying every bit of this journey of parenthood, they have also finalised a name for their little prince. Karan and Ankita have named their daughter as Mehr.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar trailer turns out to be a treat for fans

Rajinikanth’s Darbar has been one of the most talked about movies of the year. And while the movie has been creating a lot of buzz, the makers have finally unveiled an intriguing trailer of Darbar. Starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, the trailer has turned out to be a treat for viewers and promised a great storyline.

