Entertainment News Today, Dec 17: Salman’s birthday plan, Bunty Aur Babli sequel, Kajal Aggarwal’s wax statue

Latest Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan opens up on his birthday plan, YRF confirms Bunty Aur Babli sequel, Kajal Aggarwal to get a wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore and much more. Take a look at the big newsmakers of the day.

It has been a busy day for the cine buffs with several big announcements coming their way. And as the day has come to an end, it is time to rewind the big news and take a look at which celebs managed to grab the headlines. To begin with, and ’s Gully Boy, which was India’s official entry to Oscars 2020, is now out of the race. , who is turning 54 on December 27, will not be hosting any party this year and will be spending time with her pregnant sister Arpita Khan. YRF has confirmed the sequel of Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan’s Bunty Aur Babli. The movie will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead.

Talking about the telly world, Sushant Singh has been removed from Savdhaan India for protesting against CAA. On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal has become the first South Indian actress to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Salman Khan to celebrate 45th birthday in a special way

Salman Khan is turning a year older on December 27 this year. And while there have been speculations that he will be celebrating it with a grand bash, Salman has clarified that he doesn’t have any plans for his birthday. Instead, he plans to celebrate it with her sister Arpita Khan who is pregnant with her second child.

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy fails to make it to Oscars 2020 nominations

It hasn’t been long when Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy was announced as India’s official entry to Oscars 2020. The entire team was thrilled and the fans were hoping that Gully Boy bags an Oscar. But much to their disappointment, the Zoya Akhtar has failed to make it to Oscars 2020 nominations and is out of the race now.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari to play lead in Bunty Aur Babli Sequel

The sequel of Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan’s Bunty Aur Babli has been doing the rounds for a while. And finally, Yash Raj Films has put an end to all the speculations and confirmed this much talked about sequel. The makers have announced the lead pair of the movie as Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be helmed by Varun Sharma.

Sushant Singh announces his exit from Savdhaan India

Sushant Singh, who has been hosting popular crime-based show Savdhaan India, surprised the fans after he announced his sudden exit from the show. In fact, he did drop hints that he has been removed for the show for protesting against the Citizen Amendment Act. Sushant even called it a small price for speaking out.

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

Kajal Aggarwal to get a wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore

Kajal Aggarwal, who is a renowned actress in Tollywood, is set to add a big achievement to her name. The diva has become the first South Indian actress to get a wax statue in the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore. While it is a proud moment for the Seetha actress, she is also overwhelmed with the honour. “This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note,” she wrote.

