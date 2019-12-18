Entertainment News Today, Dec 18: Chhapaak song, Street Dancer 3D trailer, Sushant Singh on his termination

Latest Entertainment News Today: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D trailer released, Deepika Padukone releases the first song of her movie Chhapaak, Sushant Singh talks about his termination from Savdhaan India and much more. Take a look at the big newsmakers of the day.

The mid-week is usually the busiest time of the week and it wasn’t different for the showbiz world. The day began on a happy note for fans as the lady released the first song from her upcoming movie Chhapaak. On the other hand, the makers of Street Dancer 3D have finally unveiled a gripping trailer of this and starrer. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently busy promoting her movie Goof Newwz, spilled beans about her role in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Talking about the telly world, Sushant Singh has opened up on his sudden termination from the popular crime based show Savdhaan India. Vijay Deverakonda also surprised his fans today as he announced next project which will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor burn the dance floor with new energy in Street Dancer 3D trailer

After winning the hearts with their sizzling chemistry in ABCD 2, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are back to woo the audience with their next Street Dancer 3D. The makers have released an interesting trailer of the movie and it has taken the social media with a storm. Street Dancer 3D will revolve around the dance battle but this time it will be between India and Pakistan.

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s chemistry in Nok Jhok song from Chhapaak is unmissable

Days after Deepika Padukone won hearts with an interesting trailer of Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, the lady has released the first song of the movie. Titled as Nok Jhonk, the song revolves around the adorable chemistry between Malti (played by Deepika) and Alok (played by Vikrant Massey).

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her role in KJo’s Takht; Says ‘I am excited about it’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Good Newwz, will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial multi-starrer period drama Takht. As we are excited about the movie, Bebo recently got candid about her role and revealed that she will be seen as Jahanara Begam, Shahjahan’s daughter in the movie. The diva also mentioned that she is excited to play the role on the big screen.

Sushant Singh on his exit from Savdhaan India: My contract was terminated on WhatsApp message

Sushant Singh grabbed the headlines lately after he announced his exit from crime-based show Savdhaan India. While the sudden exit has surprised the audience, he revealed that his contract was terminated on a WhatsApp message and wasn’t even given a month’s notice without giving any specific reason. “The message said that December 20 would be my last day of shooting with the channel,” he added.

Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate with director Shiva Nirvana for his next

Vijay Deverakonda, who has won hearts movies like Arjun Reddy, Githa Govindham, Dear Comrade etc, has announced his next movie. The superstar will be collaborating with Majili director Shiva Nirvana which will be bankrolled by producer Dil Raju. Vijay made the announcement on social media on the occasion of Raju’s birthday.

Happy Birthday Raju sir

Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect,

— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 18, 2019

