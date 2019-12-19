Entertainment News Today, Dec 19: Panga first look, Donald Trump impeachment, Virat Kohli tops Forbes list
The weekend is around the corner and looks like the readers will have a lot to gossip about over the weekend get-together. It has been a heavy news day as it came with several big announcements. To begin with, the United States President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives after he was accused of abuse of power. As expectedly, Bollywood celebs were brimming with an opinion about this historic decision. As Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, he sister Rangoli Chandel shared the first look of the movie. Forbes has released the 2019 Celebrity 100 list and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has topped the list.
Talking about the telly world, Akanksha Puri has reacted to beau Paras Chhabra’s growing proximity with Mahira Sharma on Bigg Boss 13. The Southern film industry witnessed a sad moment as comedian Ali’s mother passed away today. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.
Kangana Ranaut wins hearts with her first look from Panga
Kangana Ranaut has been creating a lot of buzz for her upcoming movie Panga. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the big screen, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel has shared the first look of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial. She even spilled beans about Kangana’s character in Panga and revealed that the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress will be essaying the role of a mother.
Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again....(contd)

Richa Chadha thanks God after US President Donald Trump’s impeachment
In a shocking turn of events, US President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives. The historic decision came after Trump was accused of abuse of power. While the news of Trump’s impeachment took social media by a storm. The big news received several reactions from celebrities across the world. Bollywood celebs also reacted to the historic decision. Actress Richa Chadha hailed the impeachment and thanked God for the big news.
Was depressed all day yesterday, on my bday... due to what's happening, didn't celebrate...slept in. But just woke up to hear that an orange, "py-grab" bragger has been impeached! Thank you God, that's a delightful present! I'll take that!

Virat Kohli beats Salman Khan to top Forbes India Celebrity 100 list
Forbes has released its India Celebrity 100 list and it has come up with some big shuffles. Salman Khan, who was topping the charts in 2018, got a major jolt after he was beaten by Virat Kohli and Akshay Kumar. This year Virat Kohli has topped the list while Salman slipped down to the third position.
Akanksha Puri disappointed with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s proximity on Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s closeness has been grabbing the eyeballs. While Paras was seen kissing the lady on national television, his girlfriend Akanksha Puri is quite upset about it. During an interview, Akanksha stated, "Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me for three years.”
Comedian Ali’s mother passes away in Andhra Pradesh
The fans of popular Telugu comedian Ali got a sad news today as his mother Zaitun Bibi breathed his last today in Andhra Pradesh. The lady passed away due to age-related illness. Ali, who was busy shooting for his upcoming movie in Ranchi, rushed to Hyderabad where his mother’s last rites were performed.
