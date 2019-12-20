Entertainment News Today, Dec 20: Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday, Dabangg 3 leaked; Rajinikanth on CAA protests

Latest Entertainment News Today: Taimur Ali Khan turns a year older today, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 fell prey to piracy, Rajinikanth shares his views on CAA protests and much more. Take a look at the big newsmakers of the day.

Another day has come to an end and while we are all set for the weekend, the entertainment world had some big happenings during the day. And if you are a cine buff, you can’t afford to miss any of the big news of showbiz industry. To begin with, Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has turned a year older today and his birthday was celebrated in an adorable way. On the other hand, ’s much awaited release Dabangg 3 opened at the theatres today. However, the movie was soon leaked by piracy giant Tamilrockers within hours of its theatrical release. Furthermore, Kartik Aaryan, one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood, has once again opened up on his linkup rumours.

Talking about the telly world, new daddy , who recently welcomed his first child, thanked his fans for showering endless love on the baby. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth broke his silence on the ongoing CAA protests and received a mixed reaction from the netizens. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Taimur Ali Khan turns three; Saif-Kareena celebrates his birthday in an adorable way

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is undeniably one of the most popular star kid in the industry. The little munchkin, who enjoys a massive fan following, turned three today. While the Pataudi prince was showered with love and blessings from his fans, happy parents Kareena and Saif celebrated Taimur’s special day in an adorable way.

Read More: Taimur Ali Khan cutting his birthday cake with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & friends is adorably cute; Watch

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 leaked online within hours of release

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has been creating a lot of buzz since its inception. And while the movie was released today, this third installment of the Dabangg franchise opened to mixed reviews from the audience. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Dabangg 3 fell prey to piracy and was leaked online by notorious website Tamilrockers within hours of its theatrical release.

Read More: Dabangg 3 HD Full Movie Leaked on TamilRockers for Free Download & Watch Online: Salman Khan film gets pirated

Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan opens up on his link up rumours

Kartik Aaryan, who has been basking in the success of his last release Pati Patni Aur Woh, is often linked up with his co-stars including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. However, the dashing actor has finally reacted to the link up rumours and stated that according to the media, with every coffee date, his girlfriend changes.

Read More: Kartik Aaryan on his link up rumours: According to the media, with every coffee date my girlfriend changes

Karan Patel thanks fans for showering love on his newborn baby girl

Karan Patel, who recently became a proud father of a baby girl, has expressed his gratitude towards his fans for showering endless love on the newborn. He shared an adorable post introducing the little angel to the world and even called his daughter ‘Rabb Di Mehr’.

Read More: Karan Patel introduces daughter Mehr with an adorable post; Thanks fans for their wishes and love

Rajinikanth break silence on CAA protests; Raises concern on the ongoing violence

As the ongoing protest and violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act has taken over the nation, megastar Rajinikanth has broken his silence on the heated topic. In a tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter, Rajinikanth raised his concerns over the violence and stated that violence is not the solution to any problem. His opinion received mixed reaction from Netizens and soon #IStandWithRajinikanth and #ShameOnYouSanghiRajini were trending on Twitter.

Read More: CAA protests: Rajinikanth expresses concerns over violence; Netizens stands divided on his opinion

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More