Entertainment News Today, Dec 21: Complaint against Farhan Akhtar, Dabangg 3 BO, KGF chapter 2 first look

Latest Entertainment News Today: A complaint was filed against Farhan Akhtar amid the prevailing CAA protests, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 witnessed a good start at the box office, the much-awaited first look of Yash starrer KGF chapter 2 has been released and much more. Take a look at the big newsmakers of the day.

The week is coming to an end and while we are heading towards a lazy Sunday, it is time for the entertainment hungry peeps to take a look at the big news of the day. Despite being a weekend, it was a busy day in the showbiz world. To begin with, a complaint was filed against Farhan Akhtar for protesting against CAA. ’s recently released movie Dabangg 3 has witnessed huge numbers at the box office on its day of release. On the other hand, the makers have released that first look of KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead.

Talking about the telly world, ’s mother passed away due to prolonged illness. The actor shared the unfortunate news with an emotional note. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal loses her calm over a question regarding her wedding plans and stated that her personal life is none of anyone’s business. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Complained filed against Farhan Akhtar for distorting facts about CAA

Farhan Akhtar, who has been actively protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, landed in trouble after a complaint was filed against him for distorting the facts about the newly enacted act. Reportedly, Karuna Sagar, city-based advocate and founder of Hindu Sangathan, accused Farhan Akhtar for sharing wrong facts on social media.

Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over. pic.twitter.com/lwkyMCHk2v — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 18, 2019

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 witnesses a decent start at the box office

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, which has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year, has opened to mixed reviews from both audience and critics. In fact, this third installment of Dabangg franchise has also taken the ticket windows by a storm and has minted around Rs. 23 crores at the box office on its day of release.

Producer Farhan Akhtar releases first look of KGF Chapter 2

After winning hearts with 2018 release KGF, Yash is coming up with the much awaited sequel of the movie. Titled as KGF Chapter 2, the movie will star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. And while we are looking forward to the movie’s release, producer Farhan Akhtar has shared the first look of KGF Chapter 2 and it is winning hearts.

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani’s mother in law passes away due to prolonged illness

Arjun Bijlani, who is known for his performance in Colors TV’s Naagin, shared a heartbreaking news on social media as he revealed that his mother in law Tanuja Swami passed away. Penning a heart-touching note for his sasoo maa, Arjun expressed his love for her and called her a warrior.

Kajal Agarwal loses calm over questions regarding her wedding plans

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the stunning actresses in the South Indian film industry and the diva often manages to make the headlines for several reasons. However, the diva recently lost her calm after she was questioned about her wedding plans. Lashing out on the same, Kajal stated that her personal life is nobody’s business.

