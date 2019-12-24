Entertainment News Today, Dec 23: National Film Awards, Panga trailer, Dabangg 3 box office collection

Latest Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal honoured with National Film Awards, Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga trailer was unveiled by the makers, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 maintains a stronghold at the box office and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

Mondays are usually the most difficult days of the week as it marks the end of the weekend. And with Christmas around the corner, everyone is in a celebratory mood. But the showbiz industry has beaten the Monday blues in the best way as it came with some interesting announcements. To begin with, Bollywood’s A-listers , Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal felicitated with National Film Awards. The makers of ’s Panga have released an interesting trailer and it is winning hearts. Furthermore, ’s Dabangg 3 is inching towards the Rs. 100 crore club.

Talking about the telly world, is enjoying the time of her life in the Maldives and shared her scuba diving experience. Meanwhile, in the South Indian industry, Samantha Akkineni is likely to collaborate with Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal honoured with National Award

After ruling the box office throughout the year, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana were felicitated during the prestigious 66th National Film Awards. While Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor award for their movies AndhaDhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Akshay Kumar bagged the award for Best Film on Social Issues for his movie PadMan.

Read More: 66th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana among others attend the ceremony

Kangana Ranaut wins hearts as a forgotten Kabaddi player in Panga trailer

Kangana Ranaut, who has been creating a buzz for her upcoming movie Panga, has taken the internet by a storm post the trailer release of the movie. The Panga trailer shows the powerful story of a forgotten Kabaddi player (played by Kangana) who will win over the stereotypes with the help of her family.

Read More: Panga Trailer: Kangana Ranaut as Jaya shows the story of triumph over stereotypes with the backing of family

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 continues to go strong at the box office

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, which has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year, has taken the box office by a storm ever since it was released. Maintaining the momentum, Dabangg 3 is going strong at the ticket windows and is inching closer to Rs. 100 crore club. The movie has raked in Rs. 73 crore net so far.

Read More: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's action flick not too far from entering Rs 100 crore club

Hina Khan enjoys her Maldives vacation with beau Rocky Jaiswal; Shares pic on social media

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, who leave no chance to spend some quality time with each other, are enjoying a gala time in their vacation n Maldives. The diva recently shared her scuba diving experience from the vacation and shared some underwater pictures of herself and beau Rocky.

Read More: Hina Khan enjoys scuba diving with beau Rocky Jaiswal; Shares photos & videos of her extraordinary experience

Samantha Akkineni to collaborate with Game over director Ashwin Saravanan?

Samantha Akkineni, who has been basking in the success of her release Oh! Baby, is likely to collaborate with renowned director Ashwin Saravanan who gave movies like Game Over and Maya. According to media reports, the actor-director duo recently met recently wherein Ashwin narrated a script to Samantha and the actress loved it. However, an official announcement is yet to be made for the same.

Read More: Ashwin Saravanan to direct Samantha Akkineni’s next film? Find Out

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More