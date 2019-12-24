Entertainment News Today, Dec 24: Kangana Ranaut on pay disparity, Hungama 2 look, Kapil Sharma metro ride

Latest Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut talks about the prevailing gender gap in Bollywood, the first look of Hungama 2 creates a buzz, Kapil Sharma enjoys the metro ride in Delhi and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Despite the festive mood across the country, it was a busy day in the entertainment world. To begin with, , who is gearing up for the release of Panga, spoke about pay disparity in the industry. The actress slammed some A-lister actress for saying that they don’t deserve an equal pay as their male colleagues. After creating a lot of buzz about the sequel of Hungama, the makers have finally unveiled the first look of the movie starring , Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi, and Pranitha Subhash. Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz Khan spoke about how his family supported him during his divorce and became his pillar of strength.

Talking about telly world, comedy king Kapil Sharma took the social media by a storm after hen was spotted enjoying a metro ride with his friends in the national capital. On the other hand, Telugu actor Rana Daggubati penned a heartfelt wish for his father on his birthday. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at , for their comment on pay disparity

Pay disparity is a hot topic of debate in the Bollywood and every celeb has their opinion on the same. Recently, Kananga spoke about the heated topic and slammed A-listers like Taapsee Pannu and Alia Bhatt for saying that they don’t deserve equal pays as their male counterparts. Kangana stated, "I believe if you won't feel empowered yourself then no film or person can make you feel empowered. You have to feel like an equal.”

Read More: Kangana Ranaut slams Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu for saying they don't deserve equal pay as their male co actors

Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal makes an interesting pair in Hungama 2 first look

It’s been a while since Hungama 2 has been creating a buzz in the town. And while a lot has been said about this much awaited sequel, the makers have finally unveiled the first look of the movie. Hungama 2 will feature Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. In fact, in the first look poster, Shilpa and Paresh make an interesting pair for Hungama 2.

Read More: Hungama 2 First Look Poster: Shilpa Shetty & Paresh Rawal's film to release in 2020

Arbaaz Khan talks about family support during his divorce with ; Says ‘They were always there’

Arbaaz Khan, who is basking in the success of Dabangg 3, recently opened up on his divorce with Malaika Arora. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz revealed that his family was his pillar of strength during the difficult time. “I never felt any different because my family was always there for me. It was not that as though they were rallying around me more around that time when my personal life was in that scenario,” he added.

Read More: EXCLUSIVE: Arbaaz Khan REVEALS how Salman Khan & his family supported him after his divorce with Malaika Arora

Kapil Sharma ditches Delhi traffic as he travels in metro with Sumona Chakravarti

Kapil Sharma, who recently celebrated the 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, grabbed the headlines after he shared a picture of his metro ride in Delhi. The renowned comedian was accompanied by Sumona Chakravarti and friends as he ditched the Delhi traffic. Kapil and his friends were seen enjoying a good time during the Delhi metro ride.

Read More: PHOTOS: Kapil Sharma enjoys a metro ride in Delhi along with co star Sumona Chakravarti and others

Rana Daggubati’s birthday wish for daddy Suresh Babu will melt your heart

As renowned filmmaker Suresh Babu turned a year older today, his son Rana Daggubati wished him in an adorable way. The Baahubali star shared pictures of himself with his father on social media and penned a special message for him. Calling Suresh his Mufasa, Rana wrote, “Thank you for being You!!.”

Read More: Rana Daggubati has a special birthday wish for dad Suresh Babu; Says, ‘Thank you for being You’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More