Entertainment News Today, Dec 25: Alia at Kapoor’s brunch, Salman on working with SRK, Karan Patel baby’s pic

Latest Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt attends Kapoor’s annual brunch with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie, Karan Patel shares the first pic of his baby girl and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

The Christmas celebrations have taken over the world and everyone has been busy making the most of this festival. This special occasion marks the reunion of the Kapoor clan for an annual brunch. Keeping with the tradition, the Kapoor family reunited for the Christmas celebration but it was who stole the limelight with her debut appearance with beau at the family brunch. has reacted to the reports of acting with in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie in a humorous way. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor opened up on her crush on Vijay Deverakonda and called it one sided admiration.

Talking about the telly world, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star surprised his fans as he shared the first glimpse of his daughter Mehr. On the other hand, Tamil actress Meera Mitun expressed her opinion on the prevailing CAA protests in the country and came out in support of the ruling party and the Citizenship Amendment Act. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Alia Bhatt steals the show with her debut appearance at Kapoor’s Christmas brunch

It’s been a while since Alia Bhatt has been dating Ranbir Kapoor and they are going strong together. The couple recently bagged the headlines as Alia made her first appearance at the Kapoor’s annual family brunch. The Raazi actress came hands in hands with Ranbir and even struck a perfect pose for the paparazzi. The family brunch also had Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, , Randhir Kapoor etc in presence.

Read More: PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch with beau Ranbir Kapoor

Salman Khan gives a witty reply to reports of working with Shah Rukh Khan in a Bhansali movie

Filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi recently created a buzz in the town after he revealed that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were about to collaborate for Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie this year. However, when Salman was quizzed about the movie, he gave a witty reply saying, “I think Nikhil Dwivedi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are coming together in a film which Nikhil will be directing and Sanjay will be acting in it.”

Read More: Salman Khan REACTS to reports of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film

Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about her crush on Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda

Janhvi Kapoor, who enjoys a massive fan following, recently revealed that she has a huge crush on Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda. The Dhadak actress stated that she admires Vijay however, it is a one-sided crush. “It’s just admiration. I’m comfortable if the admiration is, I guess one-sided, at this point,” the actress was quoted saying.

Read More: Janhvi Kapoor talks about her crush on Vijay Deverakonda; Says ‘It’s one sided’

Karan Patel shared the first picture of his baby girl Mehr

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel, who recently became a proud father of a baby girl Mehr, gave the best Christmas gift to his fans as he shared a beautiful picture giving a glimpse of his daughter. In the picture, Karan was seen posing with his wife Ankita and the little munchkin and this family picture will instantly win your heart.

Read More: Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava give perfect Christmas gift to fans; Share a glimpse of their daughter Mehr

Meera Mitun comes out in support of CAA; Says ‘Good things are never welcomed at first’

As the prevailing protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act have taken over the country, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Meera Mitun has expressed her opinion on the heated topic. The actress supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hailed his decision. “Good things are never welcomed at first but realized after a decade. Power of ur CAA and it's efficacy will be known in future,” she added.

Read More: Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Meera Mitun reacts to CAA protests; Releases a video

Good things are never welcomed at first but realized after a decade. Power of ur CAA and it's efficacy will be known in future. You are always right @narendramodi and that's why your our @PMOIndia . You inspire me

Late CM Jayalalithaa Amma would have supported you for the same pic.twitter.com/xmesH9P3Oy — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) December 24, 2019

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More