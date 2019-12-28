Entertainment News Today, Dec 27: Salman Khan birthday, Kushal Punjabi suicide, Arpita Khan delivers baby girl

Latest Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan turns a year older today, Kushal Punjabi commits suicide, Arpita Khan gives birth to a baby girl and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

New Year’s is just around the corner and while everyone is busy planning their grand celebration, the showbiz world up to the most heartbreaking news. Renowned television actor Kushal Punjabi was found hanging in his Mumbai residence today. On the other hand, Bollywood superstar turned a year older today and was inundated with best wishes from fans across the world. In fact, the superstar hosted a midnight birthday bash which was attended by , , etc. However, it was his sister Arpita Khan Sharma who gave the Dabangg 3 star the best birthday gift. Arpita, who was expecting her second child, gave birthday to a baby girl today.

Meanwhile, grabbed the headlines as she began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming release Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the South Indian film industry, Telugu star Nagarjuna announced his next movie Wild Dog wherein he will play the role of a NIA officer. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Salman Khan turns 54 today; SRK attends his midnight birthday bash

It was a special day for Salman Khan’s fans as the Bollywood superstar turned 54 today. Needless to say, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor received endless wishes from his fans from across the world. Interestingly, the celebrations for Salman began in the midnight as well as he threw a birthday bash late at night. His birthday bash was attended by several celebs from the industry. However, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s presence at the party that grabbed the eyeballs.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcome a baby girl Aayat

Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who is happily married to Aayush Sharma, became a proud mother of a baby girl today. Aayush Sharma made the big announcement on social media as he introduced his little princess as Aayat Sharma. Certainly, it was the best birthday gift for Salman who woke up to the news of Aayat’s arrival.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi hits the floor

Alia Bhatt, who has been grabbing the headlines for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ganguba Kathiawadi, has finally begun shooting for this much talked about movie. She even shared a glimpse of her vanity van from the sets. To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi will mark Alia’s first collaboration with Bhansali and the actress has been over the moon for working with the ace filmmaker.

Kushal Punjabi commits suicide in Mumbai residence

Television actor Kushal Punjabi, who is known for his performance in Ishq Mein Marjavan, has committed suicide in his Bandra residence. His body was found hanging in the residence. According to media reports, a suicide note was also recovered from the house wherein he emphasised that no one should be blamed for his death. Kushal is survived by his wife Audrey Dolhen and three-year-old son Kian.

Nagarjuna announces his next project Wild Dog with Ahishor Solomon

Nagarjuna took the social media with a storm as he announced his next project as Wild Dog. Helmed by Ahishor Solomon, the movie will feature Nagarjuna as an encounter specialist who is on a spree to kill the criminals. Wild Dog is based on true-life inspired drama and has already hit the floors.

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!!

New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! @MatineeEnt #WildDog pic.twitter.com/QeIJ7KzVHD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 27, 2019

