Entertainment News Today, Dec 28: Salman Khan on Ayat’s birth, Good Newwz BO, Sapna Choudhary accident

Latest Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan expresses his happiness over the arrival of his niece Ayat, Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz opens to a good start at the box office, Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary meets with an accident and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

It is the last weekend of this year and as we are heading towards the new year, the entertainment world is buzzing with news which will leave the cine buffs intrigued. To begin with, , who recently became mamu once again, expressed his happiness over the arrival of his niece Ayat. The superstar stated that with Ayat’s birth the significance of December 27th has changed. and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent release Good Newwz has opened to a decent response at the box office. Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary escapes a deadly car accident with minor injuries.

On the other hand, television actor Kushal Punjabi was cremated today in the presence of his family. The 42-year-old actor had committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. Meanwhile, in the South Indian film industry, Siddharth has cleared the air about him joining the politics and stated that he doesn’t aspire to be a politician. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Salman Khan shares his happiness over the arrival of niece Ayat, Says ‘She is beautiful’

Salman Khan, who turned 54 on December 27, got the best birthday gift as his sister Arpita Khan gave birth to baby girl Ayat. And while the Dabangg 3 star is over the moon with this new addition in his life, he stated that the baby is beautiful. “From today, the significance of 27th Dec has changed,” he added.

"Today, we are blessed with Ayat and I saw her picture first thing in the morning. That is the best thing. From today, the significance of 27th Dec has changed." says @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/j1jwYLw1Vu — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 27, 2019

, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz witnessed a great opening at box office

After delivering three back to back hits this year, Akshay Kumar has once again taken over the silver screen with his fourth release of the year Good Newwz. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Good Newwz has opened to good reviews from the audience and has got a good start at the ticket windows with a collection of Rs. 18 crores on first day

Sapna Choudhary meets with a deadly car accident; Suffers minor injuries

Renowned Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary came across an unfortunate incident lately after she met with a deadly car accident. According to media reports, the horrifying accident took place at Gurugram’s Hero Honda Chowk after a car rammed into Sapna’s Fortuner from behind. The media reports suggested that the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Kushal Punjabi cremated in presence of his family; Wife arrives from China for funeral

Kushal Punjabi, who committed suicide on Friday, was cremated today at Mumbai’s Santacruz crematorium in presence of his family and friends. Reportedly, his wife Audrey Dolhin flew down to Mumbai from China for the funeral. According to media reports, the 42-year-old actor had committed due to depression over his failed marriage.

Sivappu Manjal Pachai actor Siddharth clears the air about entering politics

If there is one actor in Kollywood who is known for his unabashed views on the political happenings in the country it has to be Sivappu Manjal Pachai actor Siddharth. However, despite having a strong political opinion, the actor has clarified that he doesn’t aspire to be a politician. “People who talk like me cannot be in politics,” Siddharth added.

