Entertainment News Today, Dec 30: Ayat Sharma’s first photo out, Good Newwz BO, Chaitra Kotoor’s BBK7 eviction

Latest Entertainment News Today: New daddy Aayush Sharma shared the first pic of his daughter Ayar, Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz continues to be strong at the box office, Chaitra Kotoor gets evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

The entertainment world is always buzzing with interesting news giving the cine buffs enough topics to gossip about. The day started on a good note as new parents Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma, who recently welcomed their baby girl, have shared the first of the little princess. and Kareena Kapoor Khan maintains a stronghold at the box office and witnessed decent growth in its collection during the opening weekend. Furthermore, has been singing praises for the trailer of starrer Panga.

Talking about the telly world, television actor Nehha Pendse, who was seen in Bigg Boss 12, has confirmed her engagement with beau Shardul Bayas. On the other hand, Chaitra Kotoor, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 7, got emotional over her eviction from the popular reality show. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Aayush Sharma shares first picture of his daughter Ayat and it is winning hearts

Aayush Sharma, who recently welcomed his second child with wife Arpita Khan Sharma, is over the moon with the arrival of his daughter Ayat. While the actor had introduced his daughter with an adorable post, he broke the internet today as he shared the first picture of the little munchkin. In the pictures, Aayush was seen posing with his little princess, new mommy Arpita and their son Ahil.

Read More: Aayush Sharma shares first photos of his and Arpita Khan Sharma's baby Ayat and we can't take our eyes off her

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy pic.twitter.com/g9KkDGCgYY — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) December 30, 2019

and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz witnesses growth in the opening weekend

Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz, which opened to rave reviews from the audience, is creating a storm at the box office. The movie has witnessed a stupendous growth during the opening weekend and raked in a collection of Rs. 65 crore net so far. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead, Good Newwz is surely winning the numbers game at the ticket windows.

Read More: Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Kiara, Diljit starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Deepika Padukone showers praise on Kangana Ranaut’s Panga trailer

Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, grabbed the headlines after she lauded Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga trailer. The Bajirao Mastani actress stated she has been in awe of Kangana’s performance in the trailer and is also pinning hopes for the movie. “Looking at this trailer, which is painted by Kangana Ranaut’s performance, it seems that this film will also be very good,” Deepika added.

Read More: Deepika Padukone in awe of Kangana Ranaut’s performance in Panga trailer; Says ‘It will be a very good film’

Nehha Pendse confirms her engagement with beau Shardul Bayas

Nehha Pendse, who was seen in Bigg Boss season 12, will soon be exchanging rings with beau Shardul Bayas. Confirming the news of the engagement, Nehha stated that she is happy about this new phase of her life. The television actress called Shardul the man of her dreams and is excited about marrying him. “They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life,” the bride-to-be added.

Read More: Ex Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse on her engagement: I am marrying the man of my dreams

Bigg Boss Kannada 7’s Chaitra Kotoor gets emotional about her elimination from Kiccha Sudeep’s show

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 left the audience surprised after Chaitra Kotoor was eliminated from the popular reality show. The lady was eliminated on the basis of audience votes. Soon after Chaitra’s eviction was announced, a video was played inside the house showing her journey on the show which left the assistant director-writer teary-eyed. To note, this was the second time Chaitra was eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 7. The lady, who was eliminated last month, had re-entered the show as a wild card contestant later.

Read More: Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chaitra Kottoor gets eliminated; NOMINATES Deepika Das before leaving

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More