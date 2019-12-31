Entertainment News Today, Dec 31: Katrina’s role in Sooryavanshi, Arhaan’s BB13 eviction, Darbar release date

Latest Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif’s role in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been revealed, Arhaan Khan gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 13, Rajinikanth’s Darbar gets a release date and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

As this day is coming to an end, it will mark the end of the year 2019. On this last day of the year, several celebrities made it to the headlines. To begin with, ’s role in starrer Sooryavanshi has been revealed and has got the fans excited about Rohit Shetty directorial. ’s baby sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, has been discharged from the hospital. Furthermore, ’s beau , who has been creating a lot of buzz on Bigg Boss 13, has been eliminated from the popular reality show.

Talking about the telly world, Shweta Tiwari, who is often trolled for her second unsuccessful marriage, spoke about how she deals with her problems and stated that she does breaks down quite often. Meanwhile, the makers of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar have revealed the release date of the movie. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Katrina Kaif to play THIS role in starrer Sooryavanshi

Ever since Katrina Kaif has been roped in opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi, the fans can’t keep calm to watch this sizzling jodi hitting the silver screen. And everyone is looking forward to the release of Sooryavanshi on March 2020, the recent reports about the movie has revealed Katrina’s role in the movie. According to media reports, Katrina will be seen playing the role of a doctor in this Rohit Shetty directorial.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma gets discharged from the hospital

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma have all the reasons to celebrate New Years on a high note. After all, the couple has become proud parents of a baby girl Ayat recently. To note Ayat was born on Salman Khan’s birthday, i.e., December 27 this year. And while the family is in a celebratory mode, new mommy Arpita has finally been discharged from the hospital along with her princess.

Arhaan Khan gets eliminated from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan, who has been creating a lot of buzz for his relationship with Rashami Desai and tiffs with Sidharth Shukla, has been eliminated from the show. To note, Arhaan was evicted on the basis of the audience vote. Needless to say, Rashami was heartbroken post Arhaan’s elimination. On the other hand, Arhaan got candid about his eviction and also spoke about his relationship with Rashami. The television actor also expressed his disappointment about how his past was revealed on national television saying that he had already planned to make the big revelation during the course of the show.

Shweta Tiwari reveals how she deals with her problems

Shweta Tiwari is one of the strongest actresses in the industry and there’s no denial to it. After parting ways with her first husband after nine years of marriage, Shweta recently ended her marriage with second husband Abhinav Kohli after alleged domestic violence. While it has been a difficult phase for the actress, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress opened up on how she deals with problems. Shweta stated that she does breaks down often. However, she prefers keeping her personal and professional life separate.

Rajinkanth’s Darbar to hit the theatres on THIS date

Megastar Rajinikanth has been creating a lot of buzz for his upcoming movie Darbar. Helmed by Anirudh Ravichander, the movie will feature Rajinikanth in the role of a cop. And while the audience is eagerly waiting for Darbar, the makers have finally announced the release date of the movie. The movie will be hitting the screens on January 9, 2020.

