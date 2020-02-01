Entertainment News Today, Feb 1: Shabana Azmi discharged, Takht first look, Ibrahim Ali Khan Bollywood debut

Latest Entertainment News Today: Shabana Azmi gets discharged from hospital after being admitted for over 10 days, Ranveer Singh shared first look of Takht, Sara Ali Khan talks about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

The month of February has begun and it’s this new month has brought along some interesting piece of news for the cine buffs. The day started with good news for Shaban Azmi’s fans as the veteran actress was discharged today from the hospital after her fatal accident. gave a pleasant surprise to his fans as he unveiled the first look of his upcoming period drama Takht. Sara Ali Khan has opened up on her brother Ibrahim’s Bollywood’ debut and said that he has to complete his education as of now.

Talking about the telly world, Ekta Kapoor pens down a heartwarming message for mother Shobha Kapoor on latter’s birthday. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviyaa rubbished reports of suffering from depression and confirmed she is perfectly fine. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Shabana Azmi thank fans for their prayers after getting discharged

Shabana Azmi, who met with an accident on January 18, has finally been discharged from the hospital. The actress confirmed the news on micro-blogging site Twitter and thanked fans for their wishes and prayers. Shabana also shared her first picture after she got discharged and stated that she is indebted for the love she received.

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

Ranveer Singh starrer Takht’s first look unveiled; Gets a Christmas 2021 release date

’s upcoming period drama Takht starrer Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal etc, has been the talk of the town since it was announced. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting for the movie, Ranveer has finally shared the first look of the movie and revealed that it will be hitting the screens on December 24, 2021.

Presenting #TAKHT directed by Karan Johar.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta.

Screenplay by Sumit Roy.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor.

Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021 pic.twitter.com/14qTYRXZ8E — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 1, 2020

Sara Ali Khan spills beans about brother ’s Bollywood debut

It’s been two years since Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath. And while the actress has proved her mettle in the industry, all eyes are on her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s big debut now. However, Sara has spilled the beans on his debut in Bollywood and stated that he has to complete his studies which non-negotiable.

Ekta Kapoor wished her mother Shobha Kapoor on her birthday in the most adorable way

As Shobha Kapoor turned a year older today, her daughter Ekta Kapoor decided to make her feel more special and penned a heartwarming message for her. Sharing a video of happy moments with Shobha, the television czarina called her mother her biggest support and her goddess.

To the one person who makes my world goes round ! My biggest support my biggest worry my strength my GODDESSS! Happie bday #ShobhaKapoor ! Ur fierce loyal smart n soft!!!! Again d Aquarians rule my life pic.twitter.com/94vxHs8hLN — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) February 1, 2020

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviyaa ends speculations about her depression; Says ‘Nothing happened to me’

Tamil star Oviyaa, who became a household name post her stint on Bigg Boss Tamil, grabbed the headlines after one of her tweets instigated rumours about her suffering from depression. However, the actress put the speculations to end and clarified that it was a mere thought and she is perfectly fine.

Ada paavigala.. it's a thought! Nothing happend to me — Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) January 29, 2020

