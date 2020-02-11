Entertainment News Today, Feb 10: Smriti Irani on Thappad, Malang BO collection, Kamya Punjabi’s wedding

Latest Entertainment News Today: Smriti Irani is all praises for Thappad trailer, Disha Patani’s Malang struggles at box office, Kamya Punjabi ties the knot with beau Shalabh Dang and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the week:

The new week has begun and it had come up with some gripping piece of news from the entertainment world. The day started with Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani singing praises for starrer Thappad. and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang is struggling at the box office and fails to get a decent jump at the ticket windows during the opening window. Swara Bhasker expresses disappointment over Gargi college molestation incident.

Talking about the telly world, Kamya Punjabi has tied the knot with her beau Shalabh Dang in a grand ceremony. Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has cleared the air about her retirement reports and stated that she is just planning to take a break. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Smriti Irani gives a big shout out to Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad trailer

It hasn’t been long when Taapsee Pannu unveiled the trailer of her upcoming movie Thappad. The movie revolves around the sensitive issue of domestic violence and the trailer has been winning praises from all corners. Joining the leagues, Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani has also hailed the Thappad trailer and stated that she will definitely watch the movie.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang witnesses minimal jump at box office

Mohit Suri directorial Malang, starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, has been among the most anticipated releases of the year. However, despite creating substantial buzz before release, Malang is struggling at the box office. In fact, Malang failed to get a much needed jump at the ticket windows and witnesses a minimal jump in collections during the opening window. So far, the movie has raked in Rs 23.50-24.25 crore.

Swara Bhaskar expresses anger over mass molestation in Gargi College

A day after Delhi University's Gargi College witnessed a shocking incident of mass molestation during college fest, several celebrities expressed their concern over the mayhem. And now Swara Bhasker has also reacted to the situation and she was visibly angry over the unfortunate incident. The actress, who is quite vocal about socio-political issues on her social media platform, took it to micro blogging site Twitter and wrote, “What the hell is going on in #Delhi Madness & depravity in Gargi College!?!? #Shameful.”

What the hell is going on in #Delhi

Madness & depravity in Gargi College!?!? #Shameful https://t.co/AO2K8rp9gN — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 9, 2020

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi ties knot with beau Shalabh Dang

Television actress Kamya Punjabi, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss season 7, is making the news for her personal life now. The diva has married her beau Shalabh Dang in a grand ceremony today. The diva wore a traditional red coloured lehenga for her D-day, while Shalabh complemented her with his golden coloured sherwani. To note, Kamya and Shalabh have taken the plunge after dating each other for a couple of months.

Samantha Akkineni clears air about her retirement rumours, “I will be very much around”

Samantha Akkineni, who is basking in the success of her last release Jaanu, created a buzz in the industry after it was reported that she will be retiring from movies after 2-3 years. However, the actress cleared the air and stated that her statement was misquoted and that she isn’t retiring. However, Samantha did emphasise that she will take a break after a couple of years.

