Entertainment News Today, Feb 11: Dia Mirza on her divorce, SRK’s next movie, Taapsee’s Thappad second trailer

Latest Entertainment News Today: Dia Mirza opens up on her divorce with Sahil Sangha, Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate for directorial Atlee for his next project, Taapsee Pannu shares the second trailer of her movie Thappad and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the week.

As the sun sets for the day, it is time for the cine buffs to take a look at the big news of the day. While the country was busy the Delhi elections 2020 results, showbiz industry was also brimming with interesting news. To begin with, Dia Mirza opened up on her divorce with Sahil Sangha and compares it with her parents’ separation. As per a Pinkvilla exclusive, will be collaborating with South filmmaker Atlee for his next. unveils a new trailer of Thappad along with a thought provoking message.

Talking about the telly world, Kamya Punjabi shared beautiful pics of her wedding as she introduced herself as Mrs. Kamya Shalabh Dang. Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s role in Chiranjeevi’s next movie has been revealed. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Dia Mirza compares her separation with Sahil Sangha with parents’ separation

Dia Mirza, who will be seen in Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, has often grabbed the headlines for her separation with Sahil Sangha. The duo, who tied the knot in 2014, announced their separation in 2019. Recently, Dia opened up on her separation and compared it with her parents’ divorce which happened 34 years ago. “I told myself that if I could handle it at four-and-a-half, there’s no reason why, at 37, I wouldn’t be able to,” she added.

Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Atlee for his next; To make the announcement soon

It’s been over a year since Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen with Aanand L Rai’s Zero. And while there have been speculations about the superstar’s next project, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that he will soon be collaborating with South filmmaker for Atlee. Reportedly, SRK was in talks with Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for their respective projects. However, it seems Atlee will be the first one to shoot with SRK.

Taapsee Pannu unveils Thappad’s second trailer but with a TWIST

Days after Taapsee Pannu created a buzz in the town with a gripping trailer of her movie Thappad, she has unveiled the second trailer of her family drama. Interestingly, this trailer came with an interesting twist, wherein Taapsee was seen urging her fans to bring a change with their action. In fact, she also asked her viewers to report the trailer and make it the most reported trailer of the world. This isn’t all. Taapsee also asked her fans to never bow down to an insulting behaviour.

Some things require a powerful action to bring about a change. Watch the Thappad trailer #2, out now!https://t.co/hadBsPyXnr — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 11, 2020

Kamya Punjabi shares her wedding pics, changes name on social media

Television actress Kamya Punjabi, who has tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang, is over the moon with this new phase of her life. And while the new bride is beaming with happiness, she shared the happiness with her fans as she posted pictures of her big day on social media. But what caught our attention was that the actress had changed her name on social media post wedding. Yes! Kamya Punjabi is now Kamya Shalabh Dang.

Ram Charan to play THIS role in father Chiranjeevi’s next

It hasn’t been long since there have been reports about Ram Charan doing a cameo in daddy Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie with director Koratala Siva. And while the fans are excited to watch this father-son jodi on the silver screen, the recent buzz states that Ram Charan will, reportedly, be playing the role of a naxalite in the yet to be titled project.

