Entertainment News Today, Feb 12: Irrfan’s voice message, Dus Bahane 2.0, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding plans

The Valentine’s Day is around the corner and the love birds must be making the most of this week of love. However, amid this celebration of love, let’s take a look at the big news of the showbiz world. The day started on a special note for Irrfan’s fans as the actor shared a special voice message for his fans ahead of the trailer release of Angrezi Medium. Renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away in his residence in Goa. Tiger Shroff has unveiled a revamped version of Dus Bahane 2.0 and it is breaking the internet.

Television actor Sana Khaan, who announced her breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis, has admitted that she is suffering from depression now. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has opened up on his wedding plans and stated that he is in love with his career. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan shares special audio message ahead of trailer launch

Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and there are no doubts about it. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, the makers have confirmed that they will be releasing the trailer tomorrow. However, ahead of the trailer launch, Irrfan has shared an overwhelming message for his fans as he informed that he will not be able to promote the movie owing to his health issues.

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shroff give a glamourous twist to Dus Bahane

After creating a buzz with a gripping trailer of Baaghi 3, lead pair Tiger Shroff and have unveiled the first track of the action drama. Titled as Dus Bahane 2.0, the song happens to be recreated version 2005-hit song Dus Bahane. Interestingly, the new version of the song got a glamorous twist lately with Tiger and Shraddha burning the dance floor together. Touted as the biggest party anthem of the year, Dus Bahane 2.0 has certainly created a stir online.

Fashion designer Wendel Rodricks passes away at 59

Renowned fashion designer Wendel Rodricks, who is known to have worked with several A-listers in the industry, has breathed his last today. He was 59. According to media reports, the Padma Shri recipient designer passed away in his residence in Goa. Although the reason for his sudden death is yet to be known, soon the condolences started pouring in after the news of his unfortunate demise surfaced on the internet.

Sana Khaan admits battling depression post break up with Melvin Louis

Television actress Sana Khaan’s ugly break up with Melvin Louis has come as a shock for her fans. To note, the actress had accused the choreographer of cheating on her with multiple girls. And while this split has become a hot topic of discussion, Sana has now revealed that this break up has left her devastated. In fact, she also asserted that she has also developed anxiety issues and is also battling depression post her break up.

Vijay Deverakonda opens up on wedding rumours; Says ‘He isn’t ready for it’

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood and his love life often makes the headlines. And while the actor enjoys a massive female fan following, he was recently quizzed about his wedding rumours. Clearing the air, Vijay stated that while he does respect the institution of marriage, he isn’t ready to take the plunge as of now. “As of now, I am in love with my career and have miles to go before I achieve something in my life,” he added.

