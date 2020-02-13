Entertainment News Today, Feb 13: Angrezi Medium trailer, Varun clears air on roka, The Big Bull release date

Latest Entertainment News Today: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium trailer is out now, Varun Dhawan rubbishes reports of his roka ceremony, Abhishek Bachchan announces the release date of The Big Bull and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

As the day has come to an end and Pinkvilla is here with its daily dose of entertainment. It has been a busy day for the people in the entertainment industry with some big announcements coming up for the cine buffs. The day started on a good note for Irrfan’s fans as the makers of Angrezi Medium has unveiled the much awaited trailer of the movie. Abhishek Bachchan announces the release date of his upcoming stock market drama The Big Bull. clears the air about his roka ceremony with ladylove

Talking about the telly world, Melvin Louis has denied cheating on Sana Khaan with a cryptic post on social media. Meanwhile, the makers of Aham Brahmasmi have unveiled the first look of Manoj Manchu starrer. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Irrfan wins heart as a doting father in Angrezi Medium trailer

After being missing from the silver screen for around two years, Irrfan is back with a simple yet powerful tale with Angrezi Medium. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers have released a gripping trailer of Angrezi Medium which has got a thunderous response from the audience and the celebrities alike.

The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan flaunts his businessman look in new poster; Announces the release date

Abhishek Bachchan, who is gearing up for Kookie Gulati directorial The Big Bull, treated his fans with an interesting poster of the movie this morning. In the poster, the Manmarziyan actor was seen flaunting his businessman look and left everyone impressed with his swag. Reportedly, junior Bachchan will be essaying the role of a stockbroker in the movie and the fans are excited about the movie. Adding to their curiosity, Abhishek announced the release date of the movie and revealed that The Big Bull will be releasing on October 23, 2020.

Varun Dhawan rubbishes reports of his roka ceremony with Natasha Dalal

It’s been a while since reports about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding have been doing the rounds. While the couple haven’t made any official announcement about their wedding, the rumours once again got rife after it was reported that the two had a secret roka ceremony. The reports spread like a wildfire in no time. However, the Street Dancer 3D star has rubbished the reports and called it a fake news.

Melvin Louis hits back at ex-girlfriend Sana Khaan; Denies cheating allegations

Days after Sana Khaan had accused her now ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis of cheating on her in an explosive interview, the latter has shared a cryptic post on social media. Melvin shared a savage video on Instagram wherein he was seen wrapping a kite flying thread in his hands while his t-shirt flaunted the message “Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi.” In the caption, he denied the cheating allegations against him and stated that the truth will prevail.

Manoj Manchu unveils the first look of Aham Brahmasmi

Telugu star Manoj Manchu, who has been missing from the silver screen for three years now, has announced his comeback with Srikanth Reddy directorial Aham Brahmasmi. Making the big announcement on social media, Manoj shared the first look of the movie. To note, the movie will be released in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Coming forward to u guys after 3 years. Feel the same emotion as I felt for my first movie DD. Thanks for all ur love and support on and off-screen throughout this journey. I missed my Art which is my life. CineAmma, Vachesaaaa

Love you all Darlings. #AhamBrahmasmi #AB pic.twitter.com/VYevifoMBT — MM* (@HeroManoj1) February 13, 2020

