Entertainment News Today, Feb 14: Kareena’s Laal Singh Chaddha look, Disha on Baaghi 3, Malaika Arjun’s V Day

Latest Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first look from Laal Singh Chaddha is out, Disha Patani sends best wishes for Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Valentine’s Day celebrations were beautiful in every sense and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

It’s Valentine’s Day and the entire world is taken over by the feeling of love. Interestingly, on this special day, our Bollywood is also brimming with several interesting news. To begin with, the makers of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha unveils the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan. is all praises for rumoured beau Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 and sent her best wishes. Bollywood’s power couple and celebrated their Valentine’s Day in an adorable way.

In the telly world, Aditya Narayan breaks the silence about his rumoured wedding with Neha Kakkar. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda’s recent release World Famous Lover was leaked online within hours of release. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan unveils Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look with a sweet message

Aamir Khan, who is working on his much talked about movie Laal Singh Chaddha, has come up with a sweet surprise for his fans on Valentine’s Day. The superstar unveiled the first look of co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan from the movie. He also penned a beautiful message for his onscreen lady love and wrote, “I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me”.

पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...

बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर।#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-)

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/dafeyspkac — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 14, 2020

Disha Patani sends her best wishes to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3

As Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is pinning high hopes on the movie. The actress, who was a part of the franchise in the second installment, sent her wishes for the Baaghi 3 team and stated that she is eagerly looking forward to the release of Ahmed Khan directorial. “I am sure a lot of hard work has gone in creating this film and I wish them luck and I am sure it’s going to be a mega mega mega hit,” Disha added.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrate their first Valentine’s Day after making their relationship public

Ever since Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have made their relationship official, the power couple has thrown caution to the wind. The duo has been quite expressive about their feeling for each other and often leaves the fans in awe. Interestingly, Malaika and Arjun celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together today. Although the couple didn’t share any pictures of themselves together, they did glimpse of their celebration which was all about love, flowers and happiness.

Aditya Narayan clears the air about his wedding rumours with Neha Kakkar

It’s been a while since there have been reports about Aditya Narayana and Neha Kakkar’s wedding. According to media reports, Aditya and Neha were suppose to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day this year. While the rumours left everyone speculative about their relationship, Aditya has finally cleared the air about the wedding reports. The actor stated that the rumours started off only as a fun episode and was done to boost the TRPs of the show.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover leaked online by Tamilrockers

Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover has been the recent release in Tollywood. While the fans have been rejoicing the release of the romantic drama, the makers got a big jolt after World Famous Lover was leaked online by piracy giant Tamilrockers. According to media reports, the Kranthi Madhav directorial was leaked within hours of release and was available for download in HD quality.

