Entertainment News Today, Feb 17: Love Aaj Kal BO, Angrezi Medium release date, Alia on working with Ranbir

Latest Entertainment News Today: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal witnesses a drop in the collection during the first weekend, Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium gets a new release date, Alia Bhatt opens ups on her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

After an exciting weekend, a new week has begun on a rather exciting note for the cine buffs. The day started with big news from the makers of Irrfan starer Angrezi Medium who announced the new release date for the movie. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal doesn’t show any growth in its collection during the first weekend at the box office. opens up on working with beau in Brahmastra and called it a magical experience.

Talking about the telly world, Karan V Grover confirms the reports of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off air soon. Besides, Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover witnessed a drop in its collection during the opening weekend.

Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal fails to be a crowd puller during first Weekend

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal, which was one of the biggest releases of the year, started on a good note at the box office. However, after a decent start, this Imtiaz Ali directorial has witnessed a substantial decline in its collection. In fact, the movie has now didn’t witness a growth in its earnings during the first weekend. Instead, Love Aaj Kal has failed to allure the audience to the theatres and raked in Rs. 6.5 crores on Sunday.

Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Angrezi Medium gets a new release date

As Irrfan’s fan have been waiting to witness the actor’s return on the big screen with Angrezi Medium, the makers made a big announcement about the release of the movie. The Homi Adajania directorial which was slated to release on March 20 this year, has now been preponed for release by a week. To note, Angrezi Medium will now be releasing March 13, 2020.

Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020 pic.twitter.com/s9j6AkZkgn — (@karanjohar) February 17, 2020

Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt talks about her work experience with beau Ranbir Kapoor

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been the talk of the town ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was roped in for the movie. And while the fans are looking forward to witnessing their chemistry on the big screen, Alia has opened up on her experience of working with Ranbir for the first time. In her recent interview, the Gully Boy actress stated that it was nothing less than magic.

Karan V Grover REACTS to Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off air

It’s been a while since there have been reports about Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off air. While the fans have been upset about the show’s end, now Karan has reacted to reports and confirmed that the makers will be pulling down the curtains next month. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the television actor stated, 'Yes it's true. 14 March is last the telecast.'

Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover turns out to be a disaster at box office

After winning hearts with his performance in movies like Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda came with another romantic drama with World Famous Love this Valentine’s Day. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, World Famous Lover has failed to create a buzz and is struggling to survive at the box office. In fact, the movie has raked in Rs. 1.2 crore on Sunday.

