Entertainment News Today, Feb 19: Deepika’s ’83 look, Rohit Shetty on Singham 3, Baaghi 3 Bhankas song

Latest Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone shares her look from ’83, Rohit Shetty talks about Singham 3, Tiger Shroff unveils new track from Bhaaghi 3 titled Bhankas and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

As the day comes to an end today, it is time for the cine buffs to take a look at daily dose of entertainment news of the day. The started on great news for ’s fans as the diva unveiled her first look from starrer ’83. Rohit Shetty has dropped hints about starrer Singham 3. The makers of Baaghi 3 releases a new track titled Bhankas featuring Tiger Shroff, , Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

Talking about the telly world, has sent his best wishes to his ex-girlfriend Kamya Punjabi and wished her luck for her married life. On the other hand, superstar Ajith got injured on the sets of Valimai. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

’83: Deepika Padukone wins heart with her first look as Romi Dev

As Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan directorial ’83, all eyes were on Deepika Padukone’s look from the sports drama. After all, ’83 marks Ranveer-Deepika’s first collaboration post their marriage. And finally, the Padmaavat actress unveiled her look from the movie and it has won hearts instantly. To note, while Ranveer is playing the role of Kapil Dev in ’83, Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev.

“To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...” #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/JHTjQE8KC3 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) February 19, 2020

Rohit Shetty to work on Ajay Devgn starrer Singham 3 after Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty, who is currently working on starrer Sooryavanshi, has dropped hints about making working on the next installment of Singham franchise. In his recent interview, the filmmaker stated that he will soon begin working on Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. “The next installment in my cop universe will be 'Singham' with Ajay. It's Singham's turn to come next,” Rohit was quoted saying.

Bhankar: Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor shake a leg at Riteish Deshmukh's Wedding

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie’s release, the makers have unveiled a new track of the movie. Titled as Bhankas, the movie happens to be a wedding number wherein Tiger and Shraddha were seen shaking a leg at Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande’s onscreen wedding.

Karan Patel REACTS to ex-girlfriend Kamya Punjabi’s wedding; Wishes her best for the married life

It’s been around 10 days since Kamya Punjabi tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang. And while the new bride is enjoying every bit of this new phase, she has been inundated with best wishes for her new life. Joining the league is Kamya’s ex-boyfriend Karan Patel who too has wished the Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress best for her married life. To note, Karan and Kamya, who dated each other for a while, ended up on a sour note following which the actress even admitted of slipping into depression.

Nerkonda Paarvai star Ajith gets injured while shooting for Valimai; DEETS Inside

Superstar Ajith, who was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, is currently busy shooting for the movie Valimai. While the team has recently wrapped an important schedule of the movie, it is reported that Ajith will be seen performing various stunts in movie. And as per the recent update, the superstar recently got injured while performing a bike stunt in the movie.

