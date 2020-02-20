Entertainment News Today, Feb 20: Katrina on Vicky’s Bhoot, Kareena on Takht, Sara’s role in Atrangi Re

Latest Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif lauds Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Kareena Kapoor Khan gets candid about her upcoming historical drama Takht, Sara Ali Khan might play a double role in Atrangi Re and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

It has been quite an interesting day in the world of showbiz and several interesting pieces of news which kept us on the toes. To begin with has been all praises for rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Kareena Kapoor Khan gets candid about directorial Takht. Sara Alia Khan is likely to play a double role in starrer Atrangi Re.

Talking about the telly world, rumoured couple Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan to shake a leg during the Indian Idol 11 grand finale. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan gets emotional about Indian Idol 2 accident. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Katrina Kaif is in awe of Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

As Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, the makers recently organised the screening of the movie for the celebs from the industry. While everyone has given a thumbs up to the horror drama, joining the league, Vicky’s rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif also lauded his performance in the movie. Calling it an outstanding and a must watch film, Katrina stated that she loved Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited to work with Karan Johar on Takht; Sings praises for the filmmaker

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who all set to venture into the genre of period drama with Takht, is excited about working with filmmaker Karan Johar after almost two decades. During a recent interview, Kareena got candid about the historical drama, the diva was all praises of KJo and stated that no one except him can pull off such a difficult script.

Sara Ali Khan to romance both and Dhanush in Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan’s career is certainly on a roll these days. The diva, who is working on starrer Coolie No.1, has been roped in for Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re. The movie will also star Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead. And while the fans are excited about the movie, a recent buzz stated that the Pataudi princes will be playing a double role in the movie and will be romancing both Akshay and Dhanush.

Neha Kakkar to share a leg with rumoured beau Aditya Narayan during Indian Idol 11 grand finale

As Indian Idol 11 is heading towards its grand finale, the preparations are going in full swing. And as per the recent buzz, rumoured couple Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar will be seen shaking the leg together during the grand finale. To note, Indian Idol 11 grand finale will take place on February 23, 2020

Kamal Haasan condoles death of crew members during Indian 2 accident

The nation woke up to the horrifying news of an accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. It was reported that three crew members where killed in a mishap on the sets. Talking about the accident, the superstar offered condolences on social media. “Today's accident is the most horrific I have seen in my film career. I have lost three colleagues but my pain pales in comparison to the grief of those who have lost their loved ones. My deepest sympathies to them,” he tweeted.

