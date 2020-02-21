Entertainment News Today, Feb 21: Kareena on Angrezi Medium, Shilpa welcomes baby girl, Kajal’s Mosagallu look

Latest Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her reason for doing Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium, Shilpa Shetty Kundra becomes a mother to a baby girl via surrogacy, Kajal Aggarwal shares her first look from Mosagallu and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

As we are heading towards the weekend, it is that time of the day wherein the cine buffs are looking for a quick look at the big news of the showbiz world. The day started with a piece of good news after Kundra announced the arrival of her baby girl. Kareena Kapoor Khan got candid about Angrezi Medium and revealed the reasons for doing the Irrfan starrer. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to tie the knot in mid-April this year.

Talking about the telly world, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is all praises for friend Pankhuri Awasthy for her performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal shared her impressive first look from Mosagullu and it is winning the hearts. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra become parents again; Welcomes a baby girl via surrogacy

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra are on cloud nine and they have all the reasons to feel so. After all, the power couple has become the proud parents of a baby girl. To note, the little princess, who was named as Samisha, was born via surrogacy. Shilpa made the big announcement on social media as she shared the first glimpse of her daughter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about playing a special part in Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in Angrezi Medium, the fans have been eager to witness her onscreen chemistry with Irrfan. Recently, the actress got candid about the project and revealed that she will be playing a special role as a cop in the movie. Kareena also emphasised that doing the role of a cop and working with Irrfan was two of the major reasons for giving a nod to this Homi Adajania.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to take the nuptial vows in mid-April?

It’s been a while since there are reports about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal tying the knot. The couple has been dating each other for a while now and are going strong with their relationship. And while fans can’t get enough of their mushy romance, the recent buzz stated that Richa and Ali are planning to tie the knot in mid-April. The media reports also suggested that the grand wedding will take place in Delhi and will be followed by two receptions.

Shivangi Joshi is all praises for Pankhuri Awasthy’s performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has opened at the box office and is witnessing a decent response. Interestingly, the movie also stars television actress Pankhuri Awasthy who is also winning hearts with her performance in the movie. And while she is basking in the adulation coming her way, her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Shivangi Joshi is all singing praises for Pankhuri. Sharing a picture of herself with Pankhuri, Shivangi wrote, “Loved the film. You were amazing.”

Kajal Aggarwal shares her first look from Mosagullu along with an interesting message

Kajal Aggarwal, who is working on Vishnu Manchu starrer Mosagallu, has grabbed the headlines as she shared the first look of herself on social media. While her look from the movie, is winning the hearts, the Indian 2 actress also hogged the spotlight for an intriguing caption to her first look. She wrote, “Hello! Good and bad is a matter of perspective, life situations. You decide for yourself (this coming summer) how ideal mine is.”

