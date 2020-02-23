Entertainment News Today, Feb 22: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan BO, Sonam on Mr India 2, Mika’s manager’s death

Latest Entertainment News Today: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gets a decent start at the box office, Sonam Kapoor gives her take on Mr India 2, police suspects Mika’s manager died of drug overdose and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

When it comes to the showbiz world, the industry is always buzzing with interesting news every day and today was no different. The day began on a good note for Ayushmann Khurrana’s fans. While the actor has been basking in praises for his recent release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the movie has witnessed a good start at the box office. has expressed her disappointment on Ali Abbas Zafar making Mr India 2 and claimed that he didn’t seek permission from the original team. Police claimed that Mika Singh’s manager, who was found dead in his studio, died of drug overdose.

Talking about the telly world, Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar spills beans on rumoured beau Aditya Narayan’s wedding. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Samantha Akkineni has been roped in to play the lead in NTR30. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gets a fantastic start at box office

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has given three back to back hits in 2019, has come up with his first release of the year with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie has already created a substantial buzz in the town for its unusual storyline. And while it opened to rave reviews from the audience, this Hitesh Kewalya directorial got a fabulous start at the box office and minted Rs 9.25 crores on its day of release.

Sonam Kapoor upset with Ali Abbas Zafar for making Mr India 2

It hasn’t been long when Ali Abbas Zafar grabbed the eyeballs after he announced the sequel to 1987 release cult classic Mr India. While the news made the cine buffs ecstatic, Sonam Kapoor doesn’t seem to be happy with the news. Expressing her disappointment over the same, Sonam stated that she is amazed by the fact Ali didn’t seek Mr India director Shekhar Kapur or lead actor Anil Kapoor for the remake. “It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle,” she wrote.

Mika Singh’s manager dies of drug overdose in his Mumbai studio

Mika Singh’s 30-year-old manager’s death once again made it to the headlines today after police made a surprising revelation in the case. To note, the lady was found dead in the playback singer’s Mumbai studio early this month. While the police have been investigating the matter, it was revealed that she died of a drug overdose. The police also claimed that she was under depression.

Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan to tie the knot in 2020, confirms Neha Kakkar

Days after rumours about Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding on Indian Idol 11 have been doing the rounds, the playback singer has rubbished the reports. In her recent interview, Neha stated that Aditya is already in a relationship. This isn’t all. The Aankh Maarey singer also emphasised that Aditya will be tying the knot with his lady love this year and also wished him the best in his life.

NTR30: Samantha Akkineni to play the lead opposite Jr NTR?

It’s been a while since Jr NTR starrer NTR30 has been doing the rounds. The movie will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and is said to be a huge collaboration in the industry. While fans are excited about the movie, speculations are rife about the female lead of NTR30. As per the recent buzz, the makers are planning to rope in Samantha Akkineni as the lead in this Jr NTR. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard.

