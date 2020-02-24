Entertainment News Today, Feb 24: Sooryavanshi preponed, Mr India 2 teaser delayed, Karan Patel’s KKK10 fees

Latest Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi gets a new release date, Mr India 2 teaser starring Ranveer Singh gets delayed, Karan Patel is charging a whopping amount for his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

The new week has begun on a rather exciting note for the cine buffs, with several interesting announcements being made today. To begin with, Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring in the lead has been preponed by three days and will be witnessing an extended weekend. According to media reports. As Mr India 2 teaser starring which was slated to be out on January 26 got delayed because of Boney Kapoor. Mahira Sharma, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, clarified on the allegations about forging Dada Saheb Phalke certification.

Talking about the telly world, as is seen participating in Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, there are reports that he is the highest paid contestant on the show. On the other hand, Priyamani’s loss became Poorna’s gain as she has bagged the role of Sasikala in starrer Thalaivi.

starrer Sooryavanshi gets preponed; To release on March 24

Akshay Kumar is all set to don the uniform in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. And while the fans are excited to witness the superstar’s magic, the makers came with an interesting piece of news as the preponed the cop drama by three days. Yes! Sooryavanshi, which was earlier scheduled to release on March 27, 2020, will now release on March 24. Interestingly, the movie will be screened 24*7 in Mumbai theatres.

Did you know Ranveer Singh starrer Mr India 2 teaser was scheduled to release on January 26?

It’s been a while since the reports of Mr India 2 have been doing the rounds. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced a trilogy of the cult classic and the media reports suggested that Ranveer Singh will be playing the titular role in the movie. While the fans are excited about the sequel, it was reported that the makers had plans to release a teaser of the movie on January 26, 2020. However, it got delayed as Boney Kapoor, who had apparently sold the negative rights of the film to Zee, requested to put the teaser on hold.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma issues clarification on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award row

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has been making the headlines lately ever since she was accused of forging Dadasaheb Phalke certification. In fact, the organisers even called out on her for lying about the win. While Mahira has been criticized for her hoax, the BB13 contestant issued a clarification on the matter. In an official statement, Mahira stated that the team of BB13 were given a token of appreciation. “On questioning about my solo award by my manager to Mr Mehta, he handed over the award to my manager stating that I cannot be called on stage owing to the huge hue and rush on stage,” she added.

Karan Patel is charging THIS amount for his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel is making the headlines these days for his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. The television actor will be seen doing breathtaking stunts in the show and is already giving his fans goosebumps. And if the media reports are to be believed, Karan has charged a bomb amount for her participation in the show. According to a report published in Indian TV, he is charging around Rs 5-6 lakh per episode.

Poorna replaces Priyamani as Sasikala in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi; Here’s why

Days after there were reports that Priyamani has been roped in to play the role of Sasikala in Kangana Ranaut starrer J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi, here comes an interesting update about the movie. It is reported that actress Poorna has replaced Priyamani as the Sasikala in the biopic. According to media reports, the change in the cast was done as Priyamani is occupied with other projects. To note, this KL Vijay directorial features Kangana in the titular role while Aravind Swami will be seen playing the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

