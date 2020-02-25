Entertainment News Today, Feb 25: Shahid’s birthday celebration, Bhoot BO collection, Sheer Qorma trailer

Latest Entertainment News Today: Shahid Kapoor turned a year older today, Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is having a rough journey at the box office, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker starrer Sheer Qorma trailer created a substantial buzz and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

With American President Donald Trump in the country, it was indeed a super busy day for the nation. While a lot has been happening in the country, showbiz was no less and has been buzzing with interesting news throughout the day. It began with turning a year older and celebrating his special day with his family. Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, which was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, is losing its grip at the box office. Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker impressed with powerful performances in Sheer Qorma trailer

Talking about the telly world, Ekta Kapoor has opened up on the upcoming twist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and confirmed that Anurag will be killing Prerna on the show. Meanwhile, Tamil actor Yogi Babu to collaborate with Thala Ajith for his upcoming movie Valimai. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday in Chandigarh; Cuts the cake with wife Mira Rajput and daddy Pankaj Kapur

Shahid Kapoor’s fans have a big reason to rejoice as the Kabir Singh star turned a year older today. And while the superstar was inundated with best wishes from his fans across the world, he was seen celebrating his special day with his family in Chandigarh. Interestingly, the pictures from his birthday celebrations are doing the rounds on social media wherein Shahid was seen cutting the cake with ladylove Mira Rajput and father Pankaj Kapur.

Mira Is So In Love With Shahid nd I'm loving it

She is literally trying to take glimpse of @shahidkapoor whenever she could

Fangirling #HappyBirthdayShahidKapoor #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/nyR6C7O0H3 — Somi Sasha (@Shahidz_somi) February 25, 2020

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship struggles at the box office

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, has failed to create a buzz at the box office. Despite being one of the most anticipated movies of the year, the horror drama is struggling to be a crowd puller and is having a rough journey at the box office. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, which opened to mixed reviews, is losing it grip at the box office and has raked in Rs. 2 crores on first Monday taking its total collections to Rs 18 crore.

Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker’s love story in Sheer Qorma trailer is impressive and though-provoking

Faras Arif Ansari’s Sheer Qorma, starring Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker, has been grabbing a lot of attention ever since it is announced for its unusual storyline. The movie revolves around the sensitive topic of homosexuality with Divya and Swara playing a couple. And now the makers have unveiled an impressive trailer of Sheer Qorma and is winning hearts not just for its storyline but also for the thought-provoking message it comes along with.

Woooohoooo! #SheerQorma | directed by @futterwackening Official Film Trailer is OUT NOW! Say no more!!! Watch & RT https://t.co/ZiY3vtgI0r — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 25, 2020

Ekta Kapoor spills beans on Anurag killing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Says ‘Viewers will see betrayal at its peak’

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, is set to witness a major twist as Anurag will be killing Prerna in the coming episodes. And now Ekta Kapoor has spilled beans on this heartbreaking twist and stated that the audience will see betrayal at its peak in the popular family drama. She even shared a new promo of the show wherein Anurag aka Parth was seen killing Prerna aka Erica post her delivery.

Yogi Babu roped in for Thala Ajith starrer Valimai; To play THIS role in the movie

Thala Ajith’s Valimai has been one of the most talked about Telugu releases of the year and there are no second doubts about it. And while the movie is creating enough buzz in the town, it is reported that Telugu star Yogi Babu has been roped in for Valimai. The media reports also suggested that he will be playing the role of Ajith’s side kick in the movie.

