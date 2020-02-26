Entertainment News Today, Feb 26: Radhe teaser date, Ajay’s Chanakya shooting update, Chandan Shetty’s wedding

Latest Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai teaser will reportedly be out on Holi, Ajay Devgn to begin shooting for Chanakaya in autumn this year, Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner Chandan Shetty tied the knot with girlfriend Niveditha Gowda and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

As the sun sets for the day, it is time for the cine buffs to take a look at the big news of the day. The day started on a good note for fans as it is reported that the makers will be releasing the teaser of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next month. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to have a beach side wedding in April. to begin shooting for his next historical drama Chanakya in October.

Talking about the telly world, Sony TV’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein gets an extension. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner Chandan Shetty ditched his bachelorhood today. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai teaser to drop online on Holi

It’s been a while since Salman Khan’s upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been doing the rounds. The superstar has been working hard for the movie and the Prabhudheva directorial will be hitting the screens on Eid this year. While the fans are excited about another big project from Salman, it is reported that the makers will be unveiling Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai teaser on the occasion of Holi 2020.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to have seaside wedding in April?

Lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been ruling the headlines ever since there have been reports about their wedding. It is reported that the couple will be tying the knot in April this year. And while the speculations are rife about their wedding destination, it is reported that Richa and Ali will have a seaside wedding. A source close exclusively told Pinkvilla that the couple is exploring new options to give the guests an experiential venue.

Ajay Devgn starrer Chanakya to begin rolling in October this year

After winning hearts with his stupendous performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is set to work on another historical drama titled Chanakya. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie will feature the Singham star in the titular role of Chanakya who was the master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta. While the ace filmmaker is excited about the project, he revealed that Chanakya will hit the floors in October this year.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein gets an extension till May post positive feedback confirms Mudit Nayar

Mudit Nayar starrer Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, which has been entertaining the audience since its premiere, is making the headlines these days for all the right reasons. After winning millions of hearts with its hatke storyline, the show has got an extension of three months now. Confirming the news, Mudit stated, “Yes, our contract was supposed to lapse this month, but given the good feedback, we will go on till the end of May.”

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 winner Chandan Shetty marries girlfriend Niveditha Gowda

Chandan Shetty, who became a household name after winning Bigg Boss Kannada 5, is grinning ear to ear today and he has all the right to feel so. After all, he had tied the know with his girlfriend Niveditha Gowda today in a grand ceremony in Karnataka. The wedding was attended by the couple’s close friends and family and the ceremony was followed by a lavish reception at the plush hotel.

