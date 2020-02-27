Entertainment News Today, Feb 27: Alia & Ranbir's Brahmastra in last leg, SRK & Kajol together, BB 13 TRP

Latest Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra to wrap up soon, Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma's divorce, to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in an upcoming project, and much more. Here are the top 5 news from today.

The week has come to an end and well, it has been an eventful one, just like any other. B-town is buzzing with updates about various films and every industry has been keeping up with its pace to produce news and give us updates. Today, was nothing short of yet another eventful day given the range of news that we witnessed throughout the day. Some happy news, and some comments over not so happy news, a lot happened throughout the day.

Right from a major update about one of the most talked about films, Brahmastra, to a separation between Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey, and Kajol with SRK in yet another project, there are major updates from all throughout the day. In tellyville, on the other hand, we have the huge numbers that Bigg Boss 13's finale has garnered, and last, but not the least, there are two stars, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, who have spoken about the ongoing unrest and violence in New Delhi.

Let's have a quick run-through of the 5 latest entertainment news from today:

to join and team Brahmastra soon

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor started shooting for the final leg of Brahmastra on Monday, and now, as reports suggest that they have finished 170 days of shoot, Alia Bhatt is all set to join the team really soon. Also, the shoot of the final leg in Mumbai will witness a recreation of parts of Himachal Pradesh with a Shiva Temple.

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma file for divorce

Ranvir and Konkona got married back in 2010 and soon after, in 2011, they welcomed their first child, Haroon. Few years into marriage, in 2015, the duo confirmed their separation and now, despite undergoing counselling, they have filed for divorce, the decree of which will through in the next 6 months.

and Kajol to reunite

If media reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will reunite for an upcoming project which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The iconic on-screen pair was last seen in the 2015 movie Dilwale which received a humongous response from the audience. The new movie will be reportedly shot in Canada, London and Gujarat. However, no official confirmation has been made on the part of the makers.

Bigg Boss 13 finale numbers

The hosted show saw Sidharth Shukla lift the trophy and it sure turned out to be a huge hit, just like the season since the BARC ratings have been sky high. The show ended on a high note as it garnered a whopping 4.7 points.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Delhi Violence

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth issued a statement condemning the Central Government and stated how violence has never done well to anyone. And also supporting him in his point of view is another superstar Kamal Haasan who said he has taken to the correct path, one that will be welcome by all.

Credits :Pinkvilla

