Entertainment News Today, Feb 28: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding, Heropanti 2 poster, Gauri Khan on SRK

Wedding bells for lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently one of the most adorable and talked about couples of the Bollywood film industry. As per an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the two of them have been looking for marriage venues all over Mumbai for some time. Now, according to the latest reports, the power couple has applied for marriage registration already! Reports also suggest that they are looking for official registration in the last week of April. Well, further details are awaited about the same.

Tiger Shroff’s FIRST LOOK from Heropanti 2

This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby#SajidNadiadwala khan_ahmedasas WardaNadiadwala NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/NYi4pLoBpr — Tiger Shroff (iTIGERSHROFF) February 28, 2020

Tiger Shroff has his kitty full of some interesting projects this year. One of them happens to be Heropanti 2 and the best part is that his first look from the movie has already been unveiled! The poster appears to be quite intense in which the action star can be seen suited up in black. Moreover, the tagline ‘The World Wants Him Dead’ has the fans longing for the movie’s trailer to be released soon.

Thappad movie LEAKED online

TamilRockers have found their next target in the form of the starrer Thappad which has hit the theatre screens only a few hours back. According to reports, the HD print of the Anubhav Sinha directorial has been made available online on the piracy website. This is sure to affect the box office collections of the movie to some extent. Before Thappad, Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also became the target of TamilRockers.

has a special suggestion for !

Shah Rukh Khan has recently got an alternate career suggestion from his wife Gauri Khan. According to Gauri, the Raees actor should opt for being a designer in the mere future. In a recent interaction with the media, Gauri revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has a great taste in designing. Not only that, but he has also suggested a lot of changes in their home. As we all know, the superstar has not announced his next project yet and fans are eagerly waiting for him to make an official announcement on the same soon. In the midst of all this, this special suggestion made by his wife Gauri has grabbed headlines everywhere.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's music video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are all set to feature in a music video together much to the excitement of their fans. The two of them have always made headlines owing to their proximity which was visible inside the Bigg Boss house. Now, the fact that they will be featuring together for the first time in a video has left the gossip mongers stunned! Not only that, but they have also teased fans with numerous photos on social media before the launch of the video.

