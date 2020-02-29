Entertainment News Today, Feb 29: Thappad BO collection, Big B praises Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu Bollywood debut

Latest Entertainment News Today: Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad witnesses a slow start on the first day at the box office, Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is likely to make his Bollywood debut soon opposite Ranveer Singh and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

The weekend has begun and it also marks the end of the month of love today. But unlike the corporate world, even the weekends keep everyone on their toes when it comes to the showbiz industry. To begin with, ’s much talked about movie Thappad, which has been the talk of the town for a while now, has witnessed an average start at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan, who is sharing the screen space with for the first time in Brahmastra, is all praises for the Gully Boy actress. Director Homi Adajania gets candid about directing Kareena Kapoor Khan in Angrezi Medium.

Talking about the telly world, television actress Ankita Lokhande, who has been friends with Bigg Boss 13 fame for a decade now, stated that the latter has changed over the time but for good. Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, is planning to make his Bollywood debut soon. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad struggles at the box office on first day

Taapsee Pannu has been creating a lot of buzz these days for her recent release Thappad. The movie has been the talk of the town for her powerful ensemble of cast and riveting trailer as it deals with an important issue of domestic violence which is quite prevalent in the society. And although this Anubhav Sinha directorial opened to mixed reviews from the audience, it is struggling to carve a niche at the box office and witnessed a slow start on the first day.

Amitabh Bachchan lauds his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt; Shares an unseen picture with her

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in their upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra. And while the fans are excited about the movie, the megastar can’t stop gushing about Alia. He recently shared an unseen picture with the Raazi actress and called her “the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia”. In the picture, the Brahmastra duo was looked quite elated as they hugged each other. Apart from Alia and Big Bo, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will also star in the lead.

Homi Adajania talks about working with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in Angrezi Medium

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans have a big reason to rejoice as the actress will soon be sharing the screen space with Irrfan in the much talked about movie Angrezi Medium. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, director Homi Adajania recently opened up about working with Kareena. Calling it a great experience, Homi revealed that while Bebo plays the role of an undercover cop, she changes the narrative of the movie.

Ankita Lokhande completes a decade of friendship with Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai; Sings praises for the her

Rashami Desai, who has been a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, got a special surprise today as she completed 10 years of her friendship with Ankita Lokhande. The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a post on social media wherein she was all praises for Rashami. Ankita hailed Rashami’s BB13 journey and stated that the latter has changed over the time for the good. “u r more vocal than what u used to be before and it’s absolutely awesome for u and for me also to understand u more clearly I’m super proud of ur journey rashami,” she wrote.

Mahesh Babu to make his Bollywood debut opposite ?

Mahesh Babu, who is a renowned star in the Telugu film industry, will soon be making his grand debut in Bollywood. According to media reports, he will be sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh in his Bollywood debut. Although an official announcement about the same is yet to be revealed, the media reports suggest that renowned producer Mahesh Babu has approached Sajid Nadiadwala for the movie. If the media reports turned out to be true, it will be a real treat for the cine buffs to watch Mahesh and Ranveer in one frame.

Credits :Pinkvilla

