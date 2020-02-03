Entertainment News Today, Feb 3: Rishi Kapoor’s health update, Bhoot trailer, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan delayed

Latest Entertainment News Today: Rishi Kapoor is likely to get discharged soon, Vicky Kaushal unveils the trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan gets a news release date and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

As the sun sets for the day, its time for the cine buffs to take a quick look at the big news of the day. The day began with a health update of . The veteran actor was hospitalised due to an infection. And now producer Honey Trehan revealed that Rishi’s health is improving and that he will be discharged soon. Vicky Kaushal, who has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for his upcoming horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, has finally unveiled a gripping trailer of the movie and it has created a stir online. starrer football drama, which was slated to release on November 2020, has been delayed for release.

Aditya Roy Kapur also got candid about signing Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 and called it a lifetime opportunity. Meanwhile, in the South Indian film industry, it is reported that Nayanthara will play the role of a lawyer in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Rishi Kapoor is recovering now, confirms producer Honey Trehan

Rishi Kapoor, who had returned to India a couple of months ago post his cancer treatment, grabbed the headlines after he was once again hospitalised. It was reported that was admitted to the hospital after he had an infection. While the reports left his fans concerned, producer Honey Trehan has confirmed that the veteran actor is better now and is recovering well. He also asserted that Rishi will be discharged soon.

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot trailer takes you on a spooky journey and is giving goosebumps

Vicky Kaushal’s fan has a big reason to rejoice ever since he has been roped in for Dharma Productions Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. And while the horror flick happened to be among the most anticipated movies of the year, the makers have unveiled an interesting trailer of the movie today. The trailer has witnessed a thunderous response as it takes the audience on a spooky journey. To note, this is the first time Vicky is trying his hands on the genre and he is quite excited about it.

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan gets a new release date; Will release in December 2020

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has announced his next movie as football drama Maidaan. However, the movie has been postponed for release now. Maidaan, which was earlier slated to release on November 27, 2020, has been postponed for release by two weeks. Announcing the new date, Ajay Devgn revealed that the movie will hit the theatres on December 11 this year.

Aditya Roy Kapur gets candid about working with Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2; Calls it a lifetime opportunity

Aditya Roy Kapur’s career is on a roll these days as he has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Malang, will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2. Talking about the movie, Aditya revealed that when Mahesh met him for the movie, he gave it a nod immediately. “It is once in a lifetime opportunity. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with him,” he added.

Nayanthara to play THIS role in Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 168

Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 168 has been creating a lot of buzz since it has been announced. The movie also stars Nayanthara in the lead role and will mark her third collaboration with the megastar. While the fans are excited to see this jodi once again on the big screen, here is an interesting update about Nayanthara’s role. It is reported that Nayanthara will be playing the role of a lawyer.

